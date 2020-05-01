Intubation is a medical procedure in which a tube is placed into the trachea through the mouth or nose to help move air in and out of the lungs, says the United States National Library of Medicine.

This procedure, which is being applied in severe patients by COVID-19, is usually a measure of respiratory support in people with pneumonia, emphysema, heart failure, lung collapse or severe trauma; as well as to keep the airway open in order to supply oxygen, medicine or anesthesia.

Also to remove blockages in the airways and protect the lungs of people with overdose or massive bleeding from the esophagus who are at risk of inhaling liquids, he details.

“Many different injuries or illnesses can make breathing difficult. If you cannot move enough air in and out of the lungs, support will be needed. It can also be used as a support during surgery, “added Winchester Hospital, in the United States.

He explained that “if the procedure is done to help breathe, a tube is inserted into the throat and passed through the vocal cords just above the point where the trachea branches to the lungs. The tube can be used to connect to a mechanical fan. “

In Mexico, this procedure has been applied during this pandemic. “Critically ill people who have severe respiratory failure will require intensive therapy treatment with mechanical ventilatory support, that is, intubation,” said the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

“The percentage of people in critical condition who die from COVID-19 can reach 70 or 80 percent, that is, eight out of 10 could die during hospitalization, despite treatment and medical support,” he added this Wednesday during his evening conference.





Turn patients upside down

On the other hand, recently Dr. Mangala Narasimhan explained in an interview for CNN that placing the most sick patients with coronavirus on their stomachs helps to increase the amount of oxygen that reaches their lungs.

“With this we are saving lives 100 percent,” said the also regional director of critical care for Northwell Health, which has 23 hospitals in New York. “It is such a simple thing to do, and we have seen a remarkable improvement. We can see it in each patient ”.

