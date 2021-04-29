What is an ERP and why does your business need it?

What would happen if a global catastrophe blocked our usual way of working and interacting? Unfortunately, we do not have to imagine this as a distant dystopia, because we have been living it for a year.

The good news is that you learn from everything and, in this specific case, we have obtained a clear benefit: technology has become even more empowered and has put out its chest as a vector of change. Technological tools have been the ones that have helped us to continue advancing in the workplace and it has been thanks to them that we have been able to continue working from our homes.

One of those tools has been ERP software -Acronym for ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’- for organizations, which have experienced unprecedented growth in 2020.

The so-called management software or ERP is intended to manage and record everything that happens with the resources of an organization; not only in companies, but also in foundations, hospitals, football clubs, universities, churches, unions, banks … That is to say: any organization can (and should) take advantage of this technological solution.

These platforms They are used to manage invoicing and inventories, to handle human resources tasks or even to calculate payroll. If this is something that was already important in pre-pandemic moments, the health crisis has exacerbated the need for virtual tools that allow us to manage our companies from anywhere.

“Having an ERP system is vital for any organization, since it not only allows having financial and accounting data, but currently integrates with other systems such as CRM and it also adds functionalities such as warehouse or project management that are key to the development of corporate activity ”, says Javier Arbiol, Microsoft Business Manager at Hiberus.

In addition, adds the expert, these solutions provide something “very important” in the current scenario: data analytics. “The data has become a factor of great relevance for organizations and the ability to know and handle them is essential,” he stresses. Analyzing their information allows organizations to see which processes work best and which work worst, and even look for ways to improve them.

One of its great benefits is that any type of organization can have an ERP system. “This tool can be adapted to all types of verticals, carrying out a series of tailor-made developments on the standard solution,” says Arbiol.

Other of the most significant advantages of these systems is the centralization of data, connectivity with third-party systems or legacy applications or the possibility of working in the cloud, thus giving a flexibility and scalability that in local environments “it is very difficult to have”.

The health crisis has affected processes such as the purchase of raw materials, labor, supply or logistics. Therefore, the use of ERP at this time has been increased to support the mitigation of all these problems. In addition, the use of ERP in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode has allowed an extra layer of security on corporate data, a critical factor in an era in which cyberattacks have exploded worldwide.