As highlighted by various experts, talent can be considered as a key element for companies to overcome the challenges that will come with the changes that customers have experienced as a result of the pandemic. In that sense, an aspect like recruitment needs to have a better focus and for this, a concept like that of the Employer Value Proposition may be key. Do you know what is it about?

What is the Employer Value Proposition?

According to Business2Community, Employer Value Proposition (similar to a brand’s value proposition) can be understood as the articulation of why a brand is unique and how it provides value. In this case, instead of speaking to potential buyers or customers, EVP speaks directly to a company’s employees or employee candidates.

Ultimately, it is a simple statement that answers the key question: What makes the company a special place to work?

By highlighting who the company is and what employees can expect, people who want to work in it are spoken directly, based on a shared vision.

Many of the big brands already have this element and they highlight it in their recruitment sections or « careers » as this space is generally referred to.

Why do you need an Employer Value Proposition or Employer Value Proposition?

As highlighted by the source, it is not only a concept, it can also be an important marketing tool for companies, as well as a research tool and the basis for the employer brand.

In particular, there are at least four key aspects that this concept can help with.

The first of these is to effectively position itself in the recruitment market, showing employees and the competition where the company is positioned.

The second key aspect is attracting the right type of people to maintain a consistent message through every meeting point with the employer brand, from job descriptions to recruiting events. This is particularly important as brands evolve. Brands need to think about where they are going and the type of people it will take to get there. EVP should attract those people.

The third is to align current employees towards a common purpose, this reinforcing the idea that they are in the right place. Whether they see it or not, each one says that someone shows up to work for the brand, they are making the affirmative decision to do so

Finally, the Employer Value Proposition is considered necessary to remain responsible for the actions, values ​​and culture. This is considered crucial if you want to keep the best and brightest talent.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299