What is allowed to do in Madrid after the end of the state of alarm this Sunday?

The lifting of the state of alarm, starting this Sunday, May 9, implies the end of some measures taken to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Autonomous Communities have been in favor of keep still other restrictions, and in fact for weeks they have held a tense debate with the Central Government to determine how far the regions are empowered in this regard.

However, the central executive has limited itself to targeting the Public Health Act of 1987, which allows territories to take exceptional measures in the event of a health crisis. As support, the Government promulgated a royal decree so that these measures are submitted directly to the ratification of the Supreme Court, instead of prior instances.

Thus, the new rules are limited to what the different Autonomous Communities decide and will have to be subsequently endorsed by the Supreme Court. These are therefore some of the changes that occur in this sense in the Community of Madrid.

Is there a curfew?

No. The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday that it does not plan to maintain this measure, since it considered that it affects fundamental rights and, therefore, is not able to maintain it. In addition, the head of this department, Enrique Ruiz, said that as of Sunday the implementation of measures will respond to the epidemiological situation.

So can I be out on the street until 3 in the morning?

Yes, although it should be noted that only on the night from Saturday to Sunday will an anomalous situation occur: as the state of alarm is still in effect on Saturday, the curfew will continue in effect between 11 p.m. and 0 a.m. You will not be able to be in the street between 11 and 12 at night but you will be able to go out later.

What time does the hotel business close?

The hours of bars and restaurants will be from 6 in the morning to 12 at night, with 11 at night as the limit for admitting new customers.

Do you follow the capacity limit in bars and terraces?

Yes, although it relaxes a bit. Specifically, the hospitality industry will have a capacity of 50% indoors and 75% outdoors; a maximum of four diners per table indoors and six on the terraces and the prohibition of bar consumption is maintained.

And in the cinema, the theater …?

Other types of establishments, such as cultural ones, will have different standards. Thus, the latter may close at midnight, and the entrances must always have assigned seats and free spaces between them. Shopping centers will have a capacity limitation of 75% and an opening hours between six in the morning and eleven at night. Sports venues may open between six in the morning and eleven at night, with a capacity limited to 50% indoors.

In places of worship, the general capacity is limited to 50%. In wakes and funerals there is no variation since the presence of 50 people in the open air and 25 in closed spaces are maintained.

The academies, driving schools and non-regulated teaching centers will maintain, as up to now, a capacity of 75%.

Where the maximum capacity remains the same is in children’s recreational parks (40%); amusement parks, zoos, aquariums and tourist recreational centers (60%); trade fairs, congresses, meetings or owners’ meetings (75%); and the gambling, betting, casino and racetrack venues (50%), all of which can be open until midnight.

Are home meetings allowed?

Yes. Enrique Ruiz has clarified that this restriction will not be maintained, since he considers it to be a “restrictive measure of fundamental rights” that the Community does not have “sufficient coverage” to impose. Therefore, the Madrilenians will be able to meet with non-cohabitants in their homes from Sunday. However, the regional government maintains it as a recommendation.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Yes. For now, this measure remains in the same conditions, so it must be carried both in open and closed spaces, unless the activity being carried out specifically prevents it (eating, certain sports activities) or there is a duly medical reason. justified that indicates otherwise.

Can I leave the Community?

Yes. Most of the communities will lift this measure, including Madrid, although some maintain it, either because it has received judicial endorsement or while they are waiting for it. With which, although you can leave the Community of Madrid, it must be borne in mind that you will not be able to enter some of the others.

Specifically, the communities that keep entry restricted are the Balearic Islands (where tourists will have to justify their arrival and undergo a health check), the Canary Islands (where controls will be established at airports), Euskadi and the Valencian Community (although the authorities consider lifting it) soon.

And move freely through the Community?

Not entirely, although much of it. The Community will maintain the current strategy of confinement by basic health areas, thus restricting entry to certain areas and exit to their residents.

Starting at 00:00 on Sunday, May 9, the limitations will be eliminated in the ZBS of Mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles), Silvano (Hortaleza) and Villa de Vallecas (Villa de Vallecas) and in the towns of Manzanares el Real and San Agustín of the Guadalix.

For its part, the ZBS of Vicente Muzas (Hortaleza), Daroca and Ghandi (Ciudad Lineal), General Fanjul (Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Barajas (Barajas) remain perimetrated until 00:00 hours on Monday, May 17. , Chopera (Arganzuela), Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes), Las Cities and Las Margaritas (Getafe), Las Rozas (Las Rozas), Majadahonda (Majadahonda) and La Princesa (Móstoles).

Leganés Norte (Leganés) is incorporated as a new confined area, with restricted mobility until midnight on Monday, May 24.

The regional government, however, is awaiting the judicial approval that it has already requested for this measure. However, given that this measure was already used before the declaration of the second state of alarm without judicial objections, it is most likely that the Supreme Court will endorse it.