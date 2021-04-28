What is Alien Worlds (TLM)? What’s happening to its price and where is it headed?

TLM, a recently boosted cryptocurrency from the Binacne Launchpool is jumping strongly to the upside. It is native to the Alien Worlds ecosystem, and if you want to know what it is for and what its possible future development could be, stay and read this post.

What is Alien Worlds?

It is a metaverse of NFTs developed in the form of DeFi. In this, economic competition and collaboration between players is simulated, encouraging them to compete to obtain Trillium (TLM), the cryptocurrency / token necessary to control the Autonomous Organizations of the Planet DAO (main planet and place of governance of the game), as well as to obtain access to additional games.

In the game, users acquire items in the form of NTFs to mine TLMs, participate in battles, and complete missions. Players can also join NFT depending on their strategy.

About Trillium (TLM)

As I mentioned, TLM is the native token of the Alien Worlds game, and it is used for:

Participate in planet governance votes Staking a planet to participate in mining of both TLMs and NFTs. Native currency to buy and upgrade items, participate in missions and battles, and to pay for access to in-game activities. To obtain incentives as a reward for participation and development of the ecosystem.

TLM analysis

At the time of writing, the price of the Alien Worlds token is $ 0.3673, accumulating a gain of 24.19% in the last 24 hours.

With a market capitalization of $ 306 million, TLM is ranked 242 in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

The number of coins in circulation is 834 million, and the maximum supply is 10 billion.

It can be purchased on Binance, MXC.com Gate.io, Ho, and DODO BSC.

The launch of this token was made from the Binance Launchpool, a branch of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange from which users can staking their BNB to obtain rewards in tokens from different nascent projects.

Due to the great popularity of the largest cryptocurrency exchange, the launch of TLM from here was a success, taking the price to 8.86 on the first day.

The exaggerated excitement could not be sustained for long, and a big drop began, taking the price to a low of $ 0.1965.

Forecast

That fall seems to be over. The bulls are ready to take control, and with the break of the immediate resistance at $ 0.2645, the short-term trend is now bullish.

TLM is currently challenging the resistance at $ 0.39, if crossed the ground will be clear to $ 0.72.

At the moment the odds are on the buyers’ side. For us to think about selling, the support at $ 0.2262 must be crossed.

What about that all-time high at $ 8.86? Will it be reached again? In the time that I have been in this market I have seen how these levels generally work like magnets, and sooner rather than later they are reached again.

What is Alien Worlds ?. TLM vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

What do you think? Does Alien Worlds have a good future? Will you investigate more about this new DeFi project? Let me know your opinion in the comments!

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

