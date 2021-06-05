What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of children around the world and that sometimes lasts during adult life. What explain From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, there are three classes of ADHD depending on the prevalence of one or other symptoms: ADHD in which inattention stands out, ADHD in which hyperactivity stands out and ADHD, which presents the same proportion of symptoms linked to attention deficit and hyperactivity. But why exactly this disorder occurs?

According to specialists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “the causes and risk factors of ADHD, but current research suggests that genetics play an important role. “In addition, scientists will lower other possible causes or risk factors such as preterm labor, brain injury, environmental exposure to chemicals such as lead, tobacco or alcohol use during pregnancy, or low birth weight. In any case, they highlight from this organism, environmental factors such as eating too much sugar or watching a lot of television are ruled out.

Regarding the symptoms, whose knowledge is essential to be able to diagnose the disorder and carry out the appropriate treatment, we find, on the one hand, those linked to inattention. Just as we they report from the Mayo Clinic, an entity dedicated to medical research and outreach, they range from not being able to pay attention to detail to making many careless mistakes, to problems concentrating on tasks or games, problems listening to what other people are saying , trouble following directions, refusal of activities that require mental effort or habitual distraction.

Regarding the symptoms of ADHD linked to hyperactivity, we found, and again according to the Mayo Clinic, difficulty sitting still, constant restlessness, compulsive tapping with the feet or hands, verbal incontinence, interruption of conversations and other activities, problems when You must wait your turn, permanent movement, inappropriate actions, or hasty reactions to events and questions. Having said that, “most healthy children are inattentive or hyperactive at some point“especially when they are involved in activities that capture your attention.

This is very important to avoid overdiagnoses. As the Mayo Clinic assures, “children who have problems in school, but get along well at home or with their friends, they probably have problems with something other than ADHD. “And the same happens in reverse, when they have problems at home, but good school performance. In case of observing many of the symptoms of ADHD in general, the most appropriate thing is to consult a pediatrician or family physician, who will likely refer the case to a developmental and behavioral expert. Both confirming and highlighting ADHD is key to helping the child.