The technology that reaches cars is increasingly impressive and they help you travel safer, more comfortable and less stressful.

Now the new adaptive cruise control Coming in luxury cars is a novelty, combining comfort with non-adaptive systems, which can maintain the desired speed on the road.

At the moment it only comes in luxury models, but let’s remember that today’s best luxury car technologies often become features of tomorrow’s conventional cars.

What is adaptive cruise control?

Adaptive cruise control is made up of a series of radars that are responsible for detecting traffic on the road, so that if on the road we find a car ahead at a lower speed, the system automatically alerts the driver of the danger and reduces the speed of our vehicle acting on the brake system and maintains the safety distance that has been predetermined.

Once the lane in which we circulate is free, the system accelerates the vehicle to the speed that we have programmed.

Adaptive Cruise Control allows the driver to set the desired speed and following distance of any vehicle that may be ahead.

Some of the best and newest systems include other driver assistance technologies that include lane keeping assistance, frontal collision warning, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking to provide the highest level of traveler stress relief.

Adaptive Cruise Control Systems. Subaru, BMW, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia and Ford offer outstanding systems that work smoothly and uniformly.

