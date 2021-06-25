What is Abomination doing in the Shang-Chi trailer?

The trailer for the movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings has been released and they have surprised everyone with the appearance of Abomination.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It is the first film that will have an Asian protagonist and there will also be a martial arts tournament. So surely they have prepared many surprises like a dragon, although in theory it will not be End Fang Foom. But what we did not expect was to see Wong (Benedict Wong) fighting Abomination… Does this make any sense?

First you have to review everything we know about Abomination. His debut in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it was in the movie The incredible Hulk (2008), he is a mercenary named Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who has the mission to hunt down the green monster. But since the physical superiority is so evident, he decides to inject himself with a variant of the Super Soldier serum and blood from Bruce Banner with Gamma Radiation. The combination makes it become an Abomination and so we can see an epic fight against Hulk on the streets of New York.

In the end Hulk beat and Emil blonsky was imprisoned under the orders of the General Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt). Shortly after, he was proposed by the World Security Council to join the Avengers initiative. But that did not happen and in the end SHIELD He locked him in a hidden cryonics chamber in Alaska. Although, we already know that SHIELD was corrupted by HYDRA, which is why what Abomination has been doing for a while is a mystery.

Here is the trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings:

There are several problems in this story.

We know that the Abomination is in Alaska thanks to a conversation from the Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) with Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) in the series Agents of SHIELD. Whose first seasons were linked with the movies of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, when they mention it, but then the events of the series split up and are no longer part of canon. Therefore, we do not know if the Abomination has been to Alaska or not. So the last reference to Abomination is when they try to add it when they are forming the Avengers. Although obviously that does not happen.

So the movie of Shang-chi It may only show us Abomination to remind us that it is still part of this Cinematic Universe, and it will be a fun Easter egg. Since we will see him again in the series She-hulk. In fact, he is expected to be the main villain and one of the reasons why Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)Get gamma-ray blood from your cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

It will surely be in the series She-hulk when they explain to us everything that Abomination has been doing since 2008. While they reveal more details we can watch the movies of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.