There was a time when every device connected to the Internet in the home or office depended on a physical cable, but that is a thing of the past. WiFi connections dominate everything and, therefore, having sufficient coverage in our home is important enough to save us black points or areas where navigation is so slow that it becomes completely impossible.

Since the usual thing is to have a single router that provides us with the Internet, WiFi signal amplifiers become an essential friend in many cases to have coverage in every corner. We will try to explain, in a simple and clear way, what points should we look at before buying a WiFi amplifier or repeater without making a mistake.

What is a WiFi amplifier or repeater

Although you may have come to this article knowing exactly what you are looking for, it never hurts to explain what a WiFi amplifier or repeater is. The name is quite descriptive because it consists of just that, in a device connected to the current that it takes a WiFi signal that it receives and multiplies its power to further extend your coverage.

Let’s imagine a theoretical house (and quite poorly designed) in which the rooms go right after each other, from 1 to 10. If our router is in room 1 and the coverage of the router reaches room 6, place there a repeater would, for example, allow coverage to be extended to room 10. And so we would have the whole house covered.

However, WiFi repeaters or amplifiers they are not a panacea for our connectivity problems. The reason is that they repeat the signal that reaches them, not the one emitted by the router originally. The WiFi is losing power as we move away from the router, and if the repeater receives little signal, it will extend a poor quality signal. It is one of the aspects to take into account when placing it in our home. Better near the router than far.

How WiFi repeaters are configured

We can find different models of WiFi repeaters on the market, although the most common are those that have a WPS button or those that are configured directly from the mobile phone. Maybe we come across a model that needs to connect to a laptop through the network cable to be configured, but these models are already disappearing. Fortunately.

If our model is one of those with a WPS button, it will be enough that we press it at the same time as the WPS button of the router, and thus both devices will scan the different WiFi frequencies until they find each other. Once they know where each one is, the repeater will begin to emit a WiFi signal with the same name and encryption as that of the router in our house, and we can connect to it without having to enter the password again.

The models that need to connect to the computer are scarce, the usual thing is to configure them with a button or from the mobile

In the event that our WiFi repeater is configured through a mobile app, we will only have to follow the steps indicated in the app itself to configure it. Normally we will have to tell the app which WiFi signal is the one we want to replicate and extend, and it itself will provide the WiFi repeater with the keys to do so. In some cases we may have to enter the WiFi password of the router in the app as an authorization so that the repeater can get to work.

Factors to consider before buying a WiFi amplifier

It is usual for our home router to support at least two types of frequency (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and soon we will have circulating routers that will support three, the tri-band that will arrive with WiFi 6E and, therefore, with a third band of 6GHz. So it is important that we check if our WiFi repeater is going to be able to receive, and therefore expand, the frequency that interests us.

If our router supports 5GHz bands, it is normal to buy a WiFi amplifier that also supports these bands, so that it can become, for all intents and purposes, an extension of the router in our house without limitations. Indicate that at higher frequency, lower power and coverage. That is, if we want to amplify the 5GHz band we will need to place the repeater closer to the router. If we want to amplify the 2.4GHz band, we can place it further.

The usual thing today is that almost all WiFi repeaters support the 5GHz band

WiFi Amplifiers sometimes they directly indicate an approximate range of coverage. For example, they can tell us that they cover areas up to 10 meters in diameter indoors. This will be important when buying them because we will know if the coverage area is what we need, or perhaps we need a more powerful model. Or less, if the one we are going to buy turns out to be oversized.

If we want to make sure, the usual thing is that the WiFi amplifiers with greater range have at least one physical antenna deployed outside the terminal, with amplifiers without antenna offering the least coverage. If it also has several antennas, it means that it can support more bands and that we can orient them to obtain better coverage, both broadcast and reception.

Another important aspect is that of the maximum transmission speed since we will have to make sure that the WiFi amplifier reaches at least the maximum speed of the router. If our router offers us 600Mbps at home but the amplifier only reaches 100Mbps, we will not take advantage of our connection when we are directly connected to it and not to the router. This is usually a reason for complaint accompanied by a « the amplifier malfunctions because I navigate very slowly ». It may simply be a matter of capabilities.

Even so, the normal thing is that a WiFi amplifier that supports 5GHz networks is more than enough for our home. With a 5GHz WiFi network, we should surf at speeds close to 1Gbps, and rare is the current connection for the home that offers such speeds. If we also get a repeater that supports WiFi 6, the maximum limit is even higher and should not give us any problem.

Security, coverage, frequency supported and maximum number of devices: points to consult

We must also take into account the maximum number of devices that can be managed at the same time, since it is rare that a home does not have multiple devices connected at the same time. Typically, the most normal models already offer a high number of devices (25 or more simultaneously) but it never hurts to check it to avoid surprises.

Last but not least, we should check what level of security does the WiFi repeater offer that we are going to buy for home or for the office. The security levels that we can find in the routers is as follows (from highest to lowest security):

WPA2 + AES

WPA + AES

WPA + TKIP / AES

WPA + TKIP

WEP

Open network without encryption

Right now, the WPA + AES standard is the most common Among the routers we have at home, so we should make sure that our future WiFi amplifier is also compatible with it. This point is important since the WiFi amplifier must not only be able to offer us a secure network for browsing, but also be able to decode the signal it receives from the router and sends it to our devices.

Some recommended WiFi repeaters

Once we have clear the basic concepts, what better way to finish this article than with some recommended models. We will indicate some of them below along with their purchase links. The links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

TP-Link AC750

TP-Link had to stop by as one of the most iconic WiFi accessory brands. We start with the AC750 with which we can reach speeds of up to 750Mbps in the WiFi connection of our home. We can connect, if we wish, a wired device to it and we have a WPS button for quick configuration, in addition to being compatible with WiFi 5 networks. The price of the model is 27.99 euros at the moment.

TP-Link RE200 AC750 – Wifi Network Repeater Extender Coverage Amplifier with Plug (Ethernet Port, 10/100 Mbps, Dual Band, 300Mbps, 2.4 GHz, 433 Mbps 5GHz), White

Netgear EX3800

We continue and we go into the Netgear catalog to find its EX3800 model, a device with a not very attractive but quite efficient design. We have in hand a WiFi repeater with double adjustable antenna, with WPS button for quick configuration and with WiFi 5 capable of reaching speeds of up to 750Mbps. We also have two Ethernet ports to connect wired devices. The price right now on Amazon is 62.40 euros.

Netgear EX3800 AC750 WiFi Repeater, Dual Band WiFi Amplifier, Plug Socket, Gigabit LAN Port, Universal Compatibility

TP-Link RE365 AC1200

We repeat with TP-Link and its RE365 AC1200, a simple device with an Ethernet port to connect devices by cable and which also has a plug on the front, so it does not make us cancel a precious connection from our house. Its WiFi 5 allows us to reach maximum speeds of up to 1.2Gbps And we also have a WPS button for quick configuration. Its current price is 48.98 euros on Amazon.

TP-Link RE365 AC1200 – Wifi network repeater extender coverage amplifier (Fast port, 10 / 100mbps, built-in plug, 300Mbps, 2.4GHz, 867Mbps, 5GHz)

AVM Fritz! Repeater 1200

We close with a brand little known in Spain but of great quality such as AVM, which in this case comes from the hand of your Fritz! 1200. With this Frizt! 1200 we can reach speeds of up to 1.2Gbps thanks to its WiFi 5 and we also have a WPS button for quick configuration. We have an Ethernet port too, by the way, and as an added device it’s a WiFi Mesh which can work automatically with other Fritz devices! Mesh that we have at home. The price on Amazon right now is 61.95 euros

AVM Fritz! Repeater 1200 International – WiFi N + AC Repeater / Extender, Dual Band (400 Mbps at 2.4GHz and 866 Mbps at 5 GHz), Mesh, WiFi Access Point, WPS, Spanish Interface