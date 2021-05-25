What is a Skin Tint?

Ruben Chamorro

Hi, hello, and welcome to my TED talk on skin tints, aka my absolute favorite makeup thing right now. Skin tints, if you’re new to the trend, are basically a sheerer version of tinted moisturizers—Think: the ultimate in no-makeup makeup. Unlike foundation or even full-coverage BB / CC creams, skin tints are super lightweight and blendable, meaning you don’t need to use a makeup brush or sponge to apply one (clean fingers work just fine), and since they’re so sheer, they don’t get cakey or settle into fine lines or pores throughout the day either. Will they cover a full-on rosacea flare or cystic acne breakout? No. But they’re also not meant to. The main purpose of a skin tint is to provide just a hint of (somewhat buildable) coverage while feeling like you’re wearing nothing on your face. Basically, you just gotta try it to see the hype. And to get you started, I rounded up the seven best skin tints that’ll make your skin glow with virtually zero effort, below.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

This Long-Lasting Skin Tint

Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint

Behold: The perfect water-resistant makeup for summer. This skin tint is sweat resistant, and transfer-resistant, so even though it’s sheer, it’ll still last for a full 16 hours (yep, even when it’s ridiculously hot and humid and you’re sweating like crazy).

two

This OG Skin Tint

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

This classic skin tint from Glossier has been loved by editors and makeup artists for years. The breathable, ultra-thin formula is like a filter for your face. It won’t fully cover up breakouts, acne scars, or dark spots but instead gives your skin a soft glow with a sheer wash of color with a bit of pore-blurring powders.

3

This Buildable Skin Tint

Kevyn Aucoin Stripped Nude Skin Tint

This liquid skin tint is perfect for getting the no-makeup makeup look on days when you’re feeling low-key, but it’s also super buildable which means you can add more layers to create more coverage. No matter how much you apply it still feels lightweight and never gets cakey either.

4

This Blurring Skin Tint

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Leave it to RiRi to create a skin tint that’s nothing short of magic. Item comes in 25 shades (finding your perfect color match = NBD), blurs the redness and hyperpigmentation, smooth rough texture, and has a flexible finish that won’t settle into pores or fine lines.

5

Best Moisturizing Skin Tint

The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner

If you’re obsessed with tinted moisturizer but still want to try out a skin tint, may I suggest this ultra-hydrating option from The Lip Bar? The oil-free formula is made with hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to your skin throughout the day, but still goes on sheer and feels incredibly lightweight too.

6

Best Illuminating Skin Tint

Becca Cosmetics Light Shifter Dewing Tint Tinted Moisturizer

A few drops of this skin tint will give you the dewiest, glowiest skin of your GD life — trust me. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, plus sheer shimmery pigments (just like a highlighter) to instantly illuminate your skin.

7

This Multitasking Skin Tint

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

This four-in-one skin tint from Ilia is perfect for anyone who prefers a minimalist morning routine. It minimizes redness, breakouts, and hyperpigmentation, lightly hydrates with squalane and hyaluronic acid, brightens with niacinamide, and protects from UV damage with SPF 40 too.

Lauren Balsamo Deputy Beauty Director Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan covering all things skin, hair, makeup, and nails for both the magazine and website.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below