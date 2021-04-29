What is a quantum computer? A paradigm shift is coming

We explain how it works and what is its future. (Photo: iStock)

Quantum technologies, including computing, have become a strategic topic. We tell you what is a quantum computer.

What is a quantum computer?

Countries and companies have made public millionaire research programs. Just to mention a few, India, the European Union and the United States – separately – announced an investment of more than $ 1 billion.

Meanwhile, the Russian government will allocate 663 million dollars and Japan 280 million dollars, but the most ambitious and robust is China with 10 billion dollars.

Just a century ago the quantum mechanics, a theory of physics that describes the behavior of atoms and subatomic particles. Although its conceptualization was theoretical, applications have been found for it in a matter of decades.

Today there is talk of quantum computing, quantum information or quantum sensors.

Bit and qubit

Traditional computers use bits, binary language of 0 and 1, as fundamental units of memory.

In quantum computers the fundamental unit of information is the qubit or quantum bit, which consists of quantum systems with a low or low energy excitation level defined as 0 and high levels of higher excitation defined as 1.

Unlike traditional systems, a qubit can be in any of the infinite intermediate states between 0 and 1, such as a state that is half 0 and half 1, or three-quarters of 0 and one-quarter of 1.

This simultaneous superposition and entanglement causes a quantum computer to have a much higher processing capacity.

Quantum algorithms allow you to perform operations in a totally different way, according to the book Quantum Technologies. A transversal and interdisciplinary opportunity for digital transformation and social impact, published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

What is expected with this capacity?

An example of the potential that quantum computers have is that to define the route from one point to another on a map, say, from the Historic Center of Mexico City to the Archaeological Zone of Teotihuacán, a traditional computer would explore one by one the Path options until the right path is found, instead a quantum computer would search all paths at once.

“It is known that quantum computing can have a big impact, but it is not known how big. Many very powerful agents do not think to afford to be left behind in the development of this technology, therefore, many companies are trying to set a standard for quantum computing because they can control a good part of the market ”, he explains. Ernesto fields, Mexican who is doing his doctorate at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, in Moscow, Russia.

Among the emblematic cases is the finding of new molecules for drug design, because they can be modeled more quickly and simulate their interaction in the body.

On a quantum computer, it is very easy to break encrypted messages, for example, from WhatsApp. Fortunately, the computers that exist today are research prototypes.

What is a fact is that the sum between devices, applications and quantum internet will be very safe, virtually impossible to hack.

This possibility is very interesting for governments and companies since security is crucial for their stability.

“Banks are interested in this technology because they seek to optimize the way of making investments. With a quantum computer, operations will consider more risk scenarios. In the same way, companies that are dedicated to distribution are interested because they look for the shortest routes ”, indicated Campos, a graduate of the Tec de Monterrey.

The history of quantum computing

Quantum computing was devised by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the California Institute of Technology, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and researchers from Russia in the late 1970s.

Among them is Richard Feynman, considered one of the fathers of quantum computing.

It was until 1997 that IBM with MIT, Media Lab and the University of Berkeley developed the first quantum computer with just two qubits and the race to develop equipment with more qubits continues.

The most powerful one to date was developed by Google and consists of 72 qubits, the next one would be from the Regetti company and would consist of 128 qubits, however, to date it has not been released.

“It is a phenomenal achievement in the history of humanity”, acknowledges Dr. Salvador Venegas, professor at the Department of Mathematics and Physics at Tec de Monterrey, Campus Estado de México, “today’s quantum computers have a level of development comparable to a traditional computer developed in the 50’s. It’s a breakthrough.

The pioneer of quantum computing in Mexico points out that it is already known how to manipulate different technologies, photons, atoms and now the question is how to make quantum computers that have 50 qubits tomorrow have 300 and later thousands.

Beyond algorithms, the challenge has to do with engineering, an issue that is solved with money to buy materials and human capital.

The future

Quantum computers use superconducting systems to build qubits.

They are built at very low temperatures, close to absolute 0, which is why these and other technologies work in refrigerators that are colder than the average temperature of outer space.

That is one of the reasons why IBM computers are in labs and cannot be moved.

The expert explains that, although superconducting systems are the dominant technology, other options are being explored.

One very promising technology is photonic systemsSystems that use light to do quantum information processing because the processors developed today that use photonics work at room temperature.

Ernesto fields He adds that, as with traditional computers in the beginning, quantum computers fail, have errors, work for a few microseconds, and then die.

With these limitations, the day is not yet in sight when these computers reach a commercial stage.

At the Skolkovo Institute where he is doing his doctorate, he is working on variational quantum computing.

“We focus on trying to break the algorithm and its limitation. I use these bugs that today’s quantum computers have and see a way to get some benefit from them. We found that, indeed, in certain cases, this noise that appears in quantum computers can be used more effectively to train these quantum neural networks ”.

A global job market

Salvador Venegas considers that given the budget cuts to the science and technology sector in Mexico, there is very little chance that experimental quantum computing research will be carried out in any university or national institute.

Students and teachers who want to do it will have to migrate to another country where the ideal environment for innovation does exist.

He gives as an example the mutually beneficial work that Google and Amazon have established with universities in the United States.

The teacher John martinis, who worked at the University of California Santa Barbara, joined the Google team to develop their quantum computer and recently went to Australia on a contract with Silicon Quantum Computing.

John preskill He is a researcher at the California Institute of Technology and works concurrently on the quantum computing research team at Amazon Web Services. There are no conflicts over the company-university link.

“In the Mexican case, this ecosystem does not exist, but young people have an opportunity in software development. It is true that it is not necessary to have a quantum computer to be able to program it, they can be accessed remotely. I think there is a clear opportunity if young people take courses on the internet that will not necessarily give them university degrees, but they will give them the experience to be able to insert themselves into the knowledge economy ”.

The people that are going to be required in the world of quantum technology is very high all over the world.

A characteristic of this world of quantum technologies is that remote work will be common, considers Salvador Venegas. It will be the case of people hired in a country who work for the company of another country. When these opportunities hit the Latin American market, it will be taken by those who are prepared.