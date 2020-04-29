         What is a PUP program and what to do when our anti-malware detects one on our PC

It is possible that, on some occasion, when analyzing your computer with a malware detection tool, the software warned you of the presence on your hard disk of something called “PUP” or “PUP.Optional”. And even, in some cases, you will have verified with surprise that it refers to the executable and / or the installation folder of some apparently normal and legitimate program. So what the hell does that mean about ‘PUP’?

Well they are the initials of ‘Potentially Unwanted Program’ or, literally translated, “potentially unwanted program”. Make reference to some applications that, according to some criteria, could be considered malicious but technically not malware (sometimes it’s even paid software, sold legally), so the decision to remove it depends on the user’s assessment.

What turns a program into a PUP?

The programs that can fall into this category are certainly varied. Many browser extensions (like the ubiquitous toolbars a few years ago) are often classified as such; at the other end, many applications that allow ‘fiddling’ in the operating system settings or, for example, installing drivers are usually classified as such.

The accumulation of browser bars were a great example of PUPs, but years ago browsers ended them.

The criteria for this potential ‘maliciousness’ are equally varied, and change from one malware detection application to another, but among them we can highlight:

Deceptive distribution methods: When secretly installed, ‘attached’ to the installation of desired software (with or without permission from the latter’s distributors). Be careful, that does not include the software pre-installed by the manufacturers.

Privacy issues: Many PUP’s have examples of bad practices in the use of personal data in their history.

Excessive and / or misleading ads: The opening of pop-ups encouraging you to buy the premium version of the program in question (or others, which can also enter the PUP category).

Alteration of the system configuration: Many PUP’s alter the default home pages and / or search engines of our PC’s browsers.

Dry malware: Occasionally, a program that falls outside the category of PUPs to clearly enter that of malware is classified as PUP, but is not perceived as dangerous enough; This is what happens to “PUP.Optional.Delta”, a browser hijacker that can disable antivirus and firewall, and reduce overall system performance.

How to know if a PUP is unwanted and delete it if positive

Most antimalware programs will limit themselves to quarantining the executable files and / or folders where the PUP’s are installed, preventing its execution. It will be up to us to check, in each case, whether its assessment as “potentially unwanted” is fair or not: make sure you installed the program (consciously, of course) in question and if the answer is yes, find out what motivates your malware detector to classify it as PUP.

If you are sure you want to keep one installed, you must manage the ‘exclusions’ tool (also called the ‘white list’) of your malware detector. Of course, from experience I tell you that when any of these programs is ‘crossed’ by a supposed PUP, even if it is so desired as to have paid for it, the experience can be hell if you have real-time protection activated.

But And when the program is, indeed, unwanted? First of all, we must try uninstalling it like a normal program, through ‘Add or remove programs’ or through your favorite software uninstaller. Only if that fails you should bet on asking the malware detector to delete the PUP files (or choose to delete them by hand, if we have them well located).

A useful trick to reduce the number of PUP’s in our system is not to install programs ‘without looking’, clicking several times on ‘Accept’ without worrying about the installer messages: many of the ‘attached’ programs that we mentioned before sneak into our PC like this, when a simple click would be enough to avoid it. And if we also get used to download our installer files only from trusted sources, Hunky-dory.

Image | EFF Photos

Share



What is a PUP program and what to do when our anti-malware detects one on our PC