What is a Personal Mobility Vehicle (VMP)?

The landscape of cities: the scenario that we knew a few years ago has opened its doors to welcome new actors. Cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians have begun to coexist with other users baptized as Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP), who have come to stay and be part of the mobility of our cities.

What is a Personal Mobility Vehicle?

The logical thing is to start at the beginning: what is a Personal Mobility Vehicle? The answer is found in the General Vehicle Regulations: a VMP is a vehicle with one or more wheels that is equipped with a single seat and powered exclusively by electric motors that can provide a maximum speed between 6 and 25 km / h.

In order to prevent any device from circulating on the streets, the General Directorate of Traffic establishes the obligation to have a circulation certificate. A document that certifies that the VMP meets the technical requirements set out in both national and international technical regulations.

The VMP card

To drivers of Personal Mobility Vehicles They are not required administrative authorization or compulsory insurance to circulate or to drive. For this reason, your users will not lose points when it is clear that you are driving a VMP.

Obligations of the VMP

VMPs are considered vehicles for all purposes, This is why its drivers acquire a series of obligations just like other road users who travel by car, motorcycle, bicycle or on foot.

Therefore, they are subject to the same maximum rates of alcohol allowed by the Road Safety Law and if they exceed them they will be sanctioned with fines ranging between 500 and 1,000 euros. In addition, there is the prohibition of circulating with the presence of drugs in the body: if they do, the financial penalty will be 1,000 euros. If it tests positive in either of the two cases, the VMP will be immobilized and if the driver refuses to take the tests, it will be an administrative offense.

When driving these vehicles, it is forbidden to circulate with them making manual use of the mobile phone or from any other communication system; an action that is sanctioned with a fine of 200 euros. The same amount that will be imposed if they move using headphones connected to sound receivers or reproducers.

Equipment for a VMP

The regulations not only establish the obligations, but also how to travel with a Personal Mobility Vehicle. In this sense and as long as there is no regulation in the General Traffic Regulations, the driver must abide by the municipal ordinances: if it regulates the helmet mandatory and it is ignored, the financial penalty will be 200 euros and, in addition, the vehicle will be immobilized.

On the other hand, it is forbidden to drive on board a VMP that has been modified to offer superior benefits without complying with Regulation (EU) No. 168/2013. In these cases, the penalty will be 500 euros in addition to the immobilization and deposit of the same.

Where can VMPs circulate?

The truth is that to answer this question we are going to collect where they cannot circulate: sidewalks and pedestrian areas being punishable by 200 euros with the qualifications that may be established by municipal ordinances. In addition, they are only authorized to transport one person: in case of breaching this rule the penalty will be 100 euros.

As in other cases, negligent driving will be considered when the driver circulates at night without being equipped with lighting or reflective elements (200 euros fine) since it will be considered that you have not adopted the necessary measures to be seen and avoid putting yourself in danger.

At the time of Park, municipal ordinances will be, once again, responsible for regulating the maneuver although the DGT recommends that the sidewalk be pedestrian.

Vehicles that are not VMP

The normative exclude from the consideration of Personal Mobility Vehicles to the following forms of transport: vehicles without self-balancing system and with saddle, those designed for competition, those specifically for people with reduced mobility and all those included in the scope of the Regulation (EU ) N2 168/2013: scooters with seats, motor cycles, two-wheeled mopeds… And finally, those that do not exceed the speed of 6 km / h will be considered as toys.