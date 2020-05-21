An article published in the specialist journal New Scientist reveals the findings found by specialists who used the Antarctic Transitive Boost Antenna (ANITA).

This device is a radio telescope, which detects neutrinos ultra high energy cosmic ray. These neutrinos they are particles that move almost at the speed of light. Those with low energy cross the planet Earth without problem, while those with higher energy are stopped by the mass of our planet.

When neutrinos impact, they generate radio waves, which are detected by ANITA, in order to locate their origin in the universe. Therefore, these particles they can only go in one direction, but researchers found, in 2016, that there were neutrinos that were leaving our planet into space.

In this way, the New Scientist magazine hypothesizes the existence of a parallel universe, which is not under investigation.

Peter Gorham, an experimental physicist and one of the scientists who carried out the study, gave an interview with the same publication, where he highlights that this phenomenon may be due to the neutrinos They crossed the planet from north to south and therefore, the antenna detected them as if they came out of the Antarctic soil.

The parallel universe it is a theory of the creation of another universe just when ours was created in the Big Bang, or Big Bang. This hypothesis assumes that this universe would have different characteristics from the known universe, where even conditions would work just the opposite way, the positive would be the negative and going forward would be going backwards, for example.

With information from La Sexta and 20 Minutos.

