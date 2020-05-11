What is a life worth? The issue has haunted philosophers but has also sparked debate among economists for decades, and has been brought back to the forefront by the prospect of lack of confidence, which raises the tradeoff between deadly risk and economic or social disasters. Lea EU wants to revive economy despite COVID-19 pandemic

When asked on May 6, when the coronavirus pandemic had caused more than 250,000 deaths worldwide, President Donald Trump admitted, if the revival of the US economy would cost lives, he admitted: “it is possible that this will happen.”

Police stand guard in the Borella area of ​​Colombo, May 10, 2020. during the confinement decreed by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: .

Confinement measures, by paralyzing economic activity, have caused unemployment and precariousness to skyrocket. In the United States, more than 20 million jobs have disappeared in a single month. In France, a month of confinement has cost three points of Gross Domestic Product, according to the National Institute of Statistics (Insee).

Read 4 million people with COVID-19 in the world

Read IMSS: treatment you are applying to COVID-19 patients

“There is arbitration: lives lost against economic losses,” says US economist Daniel Hamermesh, on the page of the IZA labor research institute, stressing that “all economists know this.”

Some have already pulled out the calculator. Bryce Wilkinson considers in an article for The New Zeland Initiative, a cabinet of ideas that promotes free enterprise, that spending 6.1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product to save a maximum of 33,600 lives would be justified.

Before spending more, you have to ask yourself if more lives would be saved by investing in safer highways, or other health measures, “he says.

– 3 million in France, 10 in the United States –

For his part, Hamermesh estimates that for every life saved in the United States, 200 jobs are lost, that is, an average of 4 million dollars in wages, while various federal agencies estimate that the “value of a statistical life” is it is between 9 and 10 million dollars.

For this reason, saving lives is the best economic option, he argues, not to mention that “a life is lost forever,” and a job is not.

Mathematical crudeness may cause tremors, but this notion of “statistical life value” is well known to policy makers around the world. In France, it stands at around 3 million euros, according to a 2013 report by the General Statistics Commission and for foresight.

And where does this figure come from? “People are able to put a price on a bicycle helmet, there are premiums for risky jobs … Our calculation is based on these things,” explains Béatrice Cherrier, a researcher at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). French. Combining economic options that slightly increase or decrease the probability of dying, statisticians reach the figure of about 3 million euros.

“The figure is disgusting if we make of it the intrinsic value of a human life,” explains Pierre-Yves Geoffard, a professor at the Paris School of Economics, a specialist in economics and health. According to him, we must see in it “a tool for allocating resources” for road safety, health and environmental policies.

– Cold War –

The origin of the debate lies in the Cold War. In the late 1940s, the US Air Force was studying what strategy to take to bomb the Soviet Union. The Rand Corporation, the institute that advised her, concluded that the most “profitable” thing would be to send a large number of rudimentary aircraft to overwhelm the adversary. This caused clamor in the General Staff, since the calculation omitted the “cost” of the lives of the sacrificed pilots.

A demonstration against confinement, May 10, 2020 on the steps of the Victoria State Parliament in Melbourne. Photo: .

But how to evaluate that “cost”? Based on what individuals earn – an approach used to compensate the next of kin of the victims of September 11, 2001 -? If so, would a “banker” be worth more than a cashier? Hard to say, just when the pandemic has revealed the importance of underpaid trades in the commerce, logistics and hygiene sectors …

In the late 1960s, Thomas Schelling (2005 Nobel Prize in Economics) asked the question differently: “How much is life worth?” became “how much does it cost to reduce the risk of dying?”. In this way, the idea of ​​”statistical life” gains strength and is currently the most widely used, although it is not perfect, according to experts.

In any case, no figure can replace political responsibility, economists warn.

“There is an arbitration to be done when deciding on the lifting of the containment measures, that is undeniable. But a public debate is necessary, it is not necessary to rely on the numbers of an expert and close the discussion,” says Béatrice. Cherrier.

.