What is a life coach? Learn to identify them

Have you ever wondered what is a life coach? And why do people turn to this resource every time to find a meaning in life?

Perhaps you have heard of business coaching, political coaching, nutritional coaching, educational coaching, sports coaching, life coaching.

Each one specializes in the client’s area of ​​knowledge, interest or environment.

However, there are some who pose as coaches just because they took a week-long course and are on the web selling smoke.

To clear up doubts, in Tec Review we talked with different coaches and this time we talked with a life coach.

Is about Aurora zepeda, who in addition to being a journalist, found in this discipline of coaching a passion for helping others cross their own bridges and achieve their life purpose.

What is a life coach?

The word coaching has its origins from the Hungarian “kocsi”, which means a special wagon with a more comfortable suspension system that takes its name from the Hungarian city of Kocs.

This according to the compilation made by the psychologist and executive coach, Montse Sans Zapata, in the research journal 3Ciencias.

Later the term changed to German as “kutsche”, to Italian as “cocchio”, to English as “coach” and to Spanish as “car”.

This, to explain that coaching has the implication of transporting people from one place to another, that is, where are they from where do they want to go.

The International Coach Federation (ICF), one of the recognized institutions for the certification of coaches, describes this discipline as one that puts the coachee at the center –which is the person who is going to receive the orientation–, who is willing to receive an accompaniment to reach a goal that you would like to achieve in the future.

According to the life coach Aurora Zepeda, coaching is a discipline that relies on psychology and the discoveries of neurosciences to find the best strategies and tools to help cars.

“What does a life coach do? The issue here is that we coaches help our coachees (clients) so that they first know where they are, so that they can do a self-diagnosis. We do not diagnose, we have the tools for people to make their own diagnosis ”, he explains.

Identify a good coach by his way of evaluating

The traditional thing that makes a life coach To evaluate your coachee is to ask her to do a wheel of life.

Aurora Zepeda details that this wheel of life is nothing more than a auto diagnosis, where the coach will evaluate how their relationships are, their work and spiritual level (if that person believes in a spiritual life).

He adds that the coaches evaluate the level of satisfaction in general in the life of those people among several factors and derived from that, a plan is drawn up.

And in case of not having it, the coaches help the client to transform that objective into a goal to be achieved.

“It’s not the same as you telling me: ‘I want to improve my relationship with my husband.’ But, for you, what is improving your relationship with your husband? … most clients arrive like this, with a lot of variety and they are not clear about what they want ”, he says.

Aurora Zepeda explains that –when going with a coach– he should help you quantify. In short, it should help you land certain situations concretely, not leave it abstractly.

Also, it has to be realistic.

Your skills are the raw material to work

Another point that you are going to evaluate together with your coach are those skills you have to start working with.

Namely, what do you lack, your strengths and weaknesses, so that the coach can clearly determine where you are going and what strategy to implement.

“We help people to build their own bridge to cross the river and get to the other side,” says the Mexican coach.

Aurora Zepeda says that lifes coaches, through questions, help their clients develop their own potentialities and abilities to change habits or aspects of their identity that they want to strengthen and overcome internal obstacles.

Coaches also work on couple issues. On this subject, which is Zepeda’s specialty, his work consists of Improve Life Quality of the people who go to the coaches.

He even mentions that there are other coaches who specialize in issues of love for children or relationship between children and parents.

“The idea is that, if they do not have very good communication skills with their peers – for example: putting things away, not assertively expressing what they need or the possibility of opening up to a new partner or low self-esteem – emotional strength can be worked on to build emotional and communication bridges ”, he says.

Fake coaches

Faced with the wave of people who call themselves coaches just to earn money or gain more followers on their social networks and who tend to propose miraculous solutions, Aurora Zepeda warns that it is important to consider people who have completed a year of training and not a weekend course.

“A certified coach had to have passed the exams requested by the coach certifiers, their actual coaching hours recorded and reviewed by supervisors and a certification,” says Aurora.

Be it financial, nutritional, spiritual coaching or whatever name that coach has, the important thing is that it is certified.

So far, one of the most recognized worldwide is the International Coach Federation (ICF).

Aurora emphasizes that the training of a coach must be complete, since there are many people who are not really prepared and believe that giving advice is giving coaching, which actually takes a process.

“We (the coaches) we don’t mess with past relationships or trauma because that already requires psychological therapy and much less with issues of mental illness, because that is what clinical psychologists treat ”, he comments.

It seems like a joke but the Mexican coach says that later there are cases of those who read the cards and tarot or talk to angels and call themselves spiritual coach.

“It is not to insult, but they are not coaches.”

Types of coach

American school

Aurora Zepeda comments that her training comes from the American school.

This works more on strategic coaching, used by the renowned American coach and writer of books on self-improvement, Tony Robbins.

Ontological coaching

This technique focuses more on being, as opposed to strategic ones that are usually more practical.

This derives from the phenomenology of Martin Heidegger: “the question of being that asks about being.”

It is, therefore, a methodology based largely on dialogue, linguistics and the way we express ourselves, according to the psychologist and executive coach Montse Sans Zapata.

European school

Montse Sans Zapata, who is also the Academic Coordinator of the European School of Coaching, says that coaching is the art of asking questions to help other people.

This is achieved through learning in the exploration and discovery of new beliefs, and results in the achievement of objectives.