What is a global minimum tax and what will it mean?

By Leigh Thomas and David Lawder

Jun 5 (Reuters) – The finance ministers of the rich countries of the Group of Seven (G7) reached a landmark agreement on Saturday supporting the creation of a global minimum tax rate for companies of 15%, which could constitute the basis of a global compact.

The agreement seeks to end what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a “30-year race to the bottom in corporate tax rates” in a competition to attract multinationals.

WHY A GLOBAL MINIMUM TAX?

The major economies seek to discourage multinationals from shifting their profits to low-tax countries, regardless of where their sales are made.

Increasingly, revenue from intangible sources, such as drug patents, software, and intellectual property rights, has migrated to these jurisdictions, allowing companies to avoid paying higher taxes in their home countries. traditional origin.

WHERE ARE THE CONVERSATIONS?

The G7 agreement is part of a much broader effort. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has been coordinating tax negotiations among 140 countries for years on rules for taxing cross-border digital services and curbing the erosion of the tax base, including a global minimum corporate tax.

The OECD and G20 countries aim to reach consensus on both issues by mid-year, but the talks on the global minimum for companies are technically simpler and less contentious. If a broad consensus is reached, it will be very difficult for any low-tax country to try to block the deal.

The minimum is expected to account for most of the $ 50 billion to $ 80 billion more in taxes that, according to the OECD, companies will end up paying around the world if deals are reached on both fronts.

HOW WOULD A GLOBAL MINIMUM TAX WORK?

The global minimum tax rate would apply to foreign earnings.

Governments will still be able to set whatever local tax rate they want, but if companies pay lower rates in a particular country, their home governments could “top up” their taxes down to the minimum rate, eliminating the advantage of shifting profits. .

The OECD had said last month that governments agreed on the basic design of the minimum tax, but not on the rate. Tax experts say this is the thorniest issue, although the G7 deal creates strong momentum around the 15% or higher level.

Other points that still need to be negotiated are whether mutual funds and real estate mutual funds should be covered, when to apply the new rate, and to ensure that it is consistent with US tax reforms aimed at deterring erosion.

WHAT NEXT

It will be seen at the G20 meeting scheduled in Venice next month whether the G7 deal gets broad support from major developing and developing countries.

There are still many things to be specified, such as the parameters that will determine how and to which multinational companies the tax will be applied.

The G7 statement left open what will happen in the meantime with taxes on the digital services of big tech companies in various jurisdictions, which the United States wanted removed as soon as a deal was reached.

He only said that there should be “proper coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the elimination of all taxes on digital services.”

Any final deal could have major repercussions for low-tax countries and tax havens.

The Irish economy has exploded with billions of dollars in investment from multinationals. Dublin, which has resisted attempts by the European Union to harmonize its tax rules, is unlikely to accept a higher minimum rate without a fight.

However, it is less likely that the battle of the low-tax countries will be to derail general talks and more to get support for a minimum rate as close to its 12.5% ​​as possible or to seek certain exemptions.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)