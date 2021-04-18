What is a decentralized exchange (DEX)?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

A DEX, or decentralized exchange, is a blockchain-based exchange that allows merchants to directly exchange encrypted tokens with each other.

It does not store user funds or personal data on the server, but performs all operations through smart contracts on the blockchain, which is different from traditional centralized exchanges (CEX). Traders can achieve direct peer-to-peer transactions on a DEX without intermediaries. Like centralized crypto exchanges, they have advantages and disadvantages.

First of all, we need to understand the operating mechanism and the difference between a CEX and a DEX.

Centralized exchange operating mechanism

On centralized exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase, all central steps of transactions, including reloading, order placement, order matching and delivery, and cash withdrawal, are completed on the exchange. For example, investors must provide their bank statements and certain identity information before depositing money on the platform to buy cryptocurrencies.

However, the merchants do not actually own the digital assets. Rather, they entrust their holdings of virtual currency to the exchange and all transactions occur in the database of the centralized exchange.

In other words, this is similar to a traditional banking transaction service. Clients deposit capital in the bank. The bank will then give you a bank account, which is equivalent to the existence of a private key on a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. However, the bank has ultimate control.

Decentralized Exchange Operating Mechanism (DEX)

Decentralized exchanges use smart contracts to facilitate token trading, but they don’t actually enjoy token control. First, the orders will be collected in the order pool DEX via authorized smart contracts for other users to see. Other users can choose whether to execute the order. After confirmation, the relevant information of the transaction will be uploaded to the chain and the entire transaction process will be completed through a smart contract. Hence, decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, 1inch, Balancer, and SushiSwap rely on blockchain infrastructure to operate.

DEX has three ways to process orders: chain order book, off-chain order book, or automatic market maker method.

Advantages of DEX

In a CEX, the wallet stores the funds of all users, making a large amount of funds vulnerable to hacking attacks. Once a problem occurs, the consequences are disastrous, which is why DEX is safer in comparison.

In a DEX, the platform is responsible for providing liquidity for transactions without controlling actual assets.

Decentralized exchanges protect users’ personal information, and users who transact on decentralized exchanges do not need to provide personal information such as social security numbers or addresses.

Disadvantages of DEX

Compared to a CEX, a DEX has a slower transaction speed and a higher cost. Because each transaction record will be recorded on the blockchain network, more computing power is needed, which makes transactions slower.

Compared to a CEX, a DEX will not provide corresponding customer service, making the user experience less optimal than with a CEX.

Image Source: Shutterstock