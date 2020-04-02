Spanish is in Spain, at his parents’ house

Despite not being able to leave home, he follows a very demanding daily routine

Carlos Sainz approaches his fans as he lives a day of confinement in Spain. The man from Madrid does not let his guard down to be as prepared as possible when the races return and he is in the best place to stay in shape, his parents’ house.

Sainz considers himself fortunate to be able to enjoy his parents’ home gym during this confinement. He has everything there and, in addition, in anticipation of the quarantine, he has been made with more material to stay in shape these days.

Dumbbells, a weight bench, fitballs for core and leg work, a machine with stretching bars, TRX, a punching bag, a treadmill and even a spinning bike … this home gym is not lacking! detail!

Carlos is 100% dedicated to physical exercise these days to be fit for when the races return. In addition to that, the Spanish has revealed that upon arrival in Australia, he realized that he was slightly above his weight goal, so he is following a diet to improve your physical condition.

The McLaren pilot assures that in these days of confinement, with the help of exercise and the Mediterranean diet, he has been able drop a kilo, at 69.9 kilos, and anticipates that his goal is to lose another one before the start of the races.

“I am doing a lot of weights, I enjoy it. I like to feel strong. As a motivation and a shot of energy, it is always good to look in the mirror and look stronger in these difficult days. I do two sessions a day, an hour of cardio and an hour or an hour and a half of dumbbells“says Carlos.

“I vary from intense cardio to something lighter, then I have intensive weight training, I do a lot of core …”, he adds.

The Spaniard has shared with his followers his daily routine to start April off on the right foot and has encouraged his fans to send theirs.

The day of the Madrid rider starts at 08:30 in the morning with a coffee and some toast, after weighing himself on an empty stomach. He spends his mornings working and making videos for sponsors before going with the first training session of the day, yesterday dedicated to the neck.

After the meal, he religiously complies with the nap to finish off the afternoon with a second interval training session. To finish off the day, Sainz uses the already classic ‘Netflix & Chill ‘after dinner.

