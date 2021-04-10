What is a crossover? Do they really exist or are they a marketing invention?

Small, tall, country-looking cars. The crossover is the car of fashion. Those same ones that a few years ago you would have counted on the street with the fingers of your hands, with almost testimonial sales, are now on the best-seller lists. Brands that do not call the SUV by its name, call it a crossover, brands that already deny their minivans, now call it a crossover. But really, what the hell is a crossover? Is it pure marketing, or is there really a difference between an SUV and a crossover?

Good question and good brown we are getting into to explain it to you.

Opel Mokka.

What is a crossover?

A crossover, in the automotive industry, and elsewhere, is a cross between different styles. To make this definition our own, a crossover is essentially a passenger car with SUV characteristics. Or in other words, a car that receives some or all of the characteristics that we understand to be typical of an SUV, such as a chassis and a high body, some fenders with additional protections, a raised belt line, etc., etc.

But beyond this definition, let’s reflect on what a crossover is and also what car manufacturers want us to see that a crossover is.

CUPRA Formentor VZ.

If we are suspicious We could well say that behind the crossover definition there is always a clear intention of the marketing team on duty to find a justification for your product and, often, to get closer to the tree that will best shelter you. The term crossover began to be used in the industry decades ago, but it was not until a few years ago that it became popular to the point where almost no manufacturer avoids using it in some of their products.

We like to pigeonhole each car in its category. Everyone, I include myself. Deep down, we feel comfortable pigeonholing each product. But sometimes by pigeonholing a model we are only adding confusion, especially at a time when there is such a diverse range of products and crossovers between segments and styles.

Who can define the thin red line between a crossover and an SUV? Is there that thin red line?

Differences between an SUV and a true off-road vehicle.

The rise of SUVs and crossovers

The key moment when crossovers began to be on everyone’s lips came with the SUV boom. The SUV began to become popular with customers who really did not need an SUV, the SUV was born, and with it our streets were filled with SUVs, models more focused on the road than on the field tracks. And that was when the term crossover seemed perfect to try to define the approach of products that had definitely left the rural and forest environment, the natural environment of the off-road vehicle, to roam freely in the city. A crossover should be defined as a timely cross between the touring of a lifetime, and the SUV.

The term crossover was exploited to exhaustion and in the next few years it does not seem that the trend will change. There have been models that have especially helped that crossovers are on everyone’s lips and, why not say it, that the confusion about their meaning increases. The first Nissan Qashqai surprised even its own creators, a compact with SUV features that would be sold in numbers much higher than those that Nissan could have dreamed of in a compact to use, in a replacement of the old Almera.

With the Nissan Juke things got even more complicated. I still remember that prototype, the Qazana, presented at a 2009 Geneva Motor Show, its disproportionate shapes and how Nissan claimed that those would be the lines of its future model. Server did not give credit. But in effect it was, and they entered uncharted terrain, that of a utility vehicle with the appearance of an SUV. And it seems that things were not bad for Nissan …

SUVs, crossovers, or whatever we want to call them, began to triumph, they stopped being a niche to become volume models and at that time each brand chose its own name to pigeonhole its products

Toyota Yaris Cross.

Nowadays, the small crossover offering, from rivals of the Juke, grows nonstop, with models that have already reached maturity, such as the Renault Captur or the Peugeot 2008, and others that are still trying to make their place, such as the Toyota Yaris Cross. The Juke was the one that initially exploited the term crossover the most. Behind him, a wave of oversized utility vehicles that in most cases dispensed with four-wheel drive.

Manufacturers, however, are relegated to a small bastion of what were once true elements of an off-road vehicle – all-wheel drive or reduction gears – equipping simpler and cheaper systems, such as traction controls with different modes or offering the possibility of equipping M tires. + S as standard for small forays off the tarmac.

Do all-wheel drive and off-road skills make the SUV? Does the lack of these make the crossover? It seems not.

Dacia Sandero Stepway.

Is there a distinction between an SUV and a crossover?

The theory tells us that the moment when the SUV became a crossover was the one in which it completely abandoned its more country aspirations.. In practice, it all depends on the advertising strategy to be followed by the brand on duty. In general, no SUV and no modern crossover claim to measure up on the toughest tracks, but the fact that a model calls itself an SUV or crossover does not mean that it will not perform in certain off-road conditions.

In fact, there are models that have endorsed the name of crossover and are very suitable for leaving the asphalt, with the possibility of equipping all-wheel drive and a good mixed tire that with its grip and its free height, which is still higher than that of the tourism. of a lifetime, allow us certain luxuries in the field. On the other hand, there are also others who have even given up the possibility of equipping all-wheel drive.

Unfortunately, a crossover or an SUV does not show such a clear, obvious difference.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Along the way, we have also come across other types of cars that, by elevating their bodywork, adding black plastic on fenders and underbody and a couple of other details, have joined the SUV fever. Camper family members began to become popular a long time ago, but there are many brands that call a station wagon with a raised body a crossover.

Honda Jazz Crosstar.

For a long time there has also been another very peculiar trend, that of camper any model, compact, utility, etc.. Today that trend continues to grow. With very few changes you can make an already amortized model attract more buyers, even invite those who are undecided between a car and an SUV to consider other alternatives. It is still a tourism, which has hardly gained country skills, but its aesthetics, for many, has improved.

Pigeonhole each model, as a means, is very practical for us. But the customer in the end must evade it and opt for the model that he likes and meets his requirements.

Ultimately, today, I don’t think a distinction should be made between crossover and SUV. If we look closely at Diariomotor we do not have a crossover category, but we do have an SUV category in which to encompass everyone, and it does not seem that that will change soon. The only advice we can give you is that, often, almost always, we must not pay too much attention to commercial slogans, the names used by brands to pigeonhole their products, or even those that we use to try to organize our products. contents.

If your choice is solely due to aesthetics, because I understand that an SUV, a crossover, or whatever we want to call it, is visually appealing, no problem, although in the case of an SUV to use it is always important to have a series of considerations before venturing to buy.

Pigeonhole each model in a segment and in a category stopped making sense a long time ago

CUPRA Formentor vs SEAT Ateca FR.

In order to differentiate the point where crossover treatment means costume details, a mere aesthetic treatment facing the gallery, or on the contrary to maintain those country skills that we have always enjoyed in an SUV, I think the best thing is to attend to the analyzes of the specialized press. It is worth reading us, even reading the competition, but while it is true to pigeonhole models was never a good idea (and now less, there are crossovers, there are SUVs, there are SUV coupes, etc, etc), the best will continue Being that an authorized tester tells you what the model offers, its abilities on and off the asphalt, its advantages and disadvantages, and from there you decide whether to buy it or not.