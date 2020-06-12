Beyond that you like it, either by design or by size or by price, there are several concepts that must be clear when choosing a Smart TV: quality, resolution, dynamic range … We summarize, section by section, what should you look at If you are going to buy a Smart TV, what is important that we take into account.

4K UHD: Choosing the resolution

Surely you have seen 4K everywhere lately: advertisements for mobile phones, televisions … They all promote 4K and boast about it, even the streaming platforms that offer us the possibility of premium plans. But let’s go by parts, what is 4K? What should we consider?

Originally 4K has a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels but it is a resolution that would not adapt to the 16: 9 format of televisions. What happen? To adapt the 4K format to a Smart TV, a standard of 3840 × 2160 pixels is used that coincides with the UHD (Ultra High Definition) format and that is why it is common for manufacturers to call UHD 4K technology.

Are there differences between the two? Not in the case of televisions, although we do take the concept to the cinema. In a Smart TV the resolution is the same since adapting 4K to the format of a television implies that the resolution is identical and that is why we usually see that many manufacturers directly incorporate 4K UHD among their specifications. The resolution of which we usually speak does not reach the 4,000 horizontal pixels that its nomenclature promises, but it does reach it in the cinema.

Full HD vs 4K UHD

That the 4K we have on a Smart TV is not the same as there is in the cinema does not imply that there are no advantages between 4K UHD and other resolutions such as FullHD. FullHD is still present in some televisions you are going to buy, in lower ranges and more affordable medium ranges, and with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The larger the screen size, the greater the number of pixels that can cover the entire screen surface without loss of quality.

Is the quality of 4K UHD better? Yes. It is worth buying such a television if you are going to renew yours if it is too old and you want a great leap in quality. In addition, more and more manufacturers are betting on this technology and you won’t have to spend a lot of money in finding a balanced option. Another of the main advantages is that every time we have more possibilities to watch 4K content, the consumption of movies and series is common and this is a point in favor of investing in buying a Smart TV with this type of resolution.

4K content

Perhaps one of the most frequent questions we ask ourselves is: why do I want a 4K television if I don’t know where there is content? 4K content is already very common and most streaming platforms offer us the possibility. Netflix offers us a large number of series and movies in 4K since 2014 and we can also bet on this format on the main consoles launched from these dates: the PS4 Pro, for example, the Xbox One X or the Xbox One S allow to play 4K UHD content. In addition, there are also Blu-Ray players compatible with this resolution if we are movie lovers and want to have them.

Beyond the “pioneers”, 4K UHD content is prevalent on all platforms. We can see linear channels in 4K in which we find football matches on Movistar + or we can watch series and movies on Amazon Prime Video, for example, in addition to renting it from our own operator services.

What is HDR and why is it important?

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range or High Dynamic Range. It is a technology that adds a greater dynamic range of light and colors, thus improving image quality but, above all, making what we see on television look much more like the image as it really is. It is a frequent technology in photography and you will also see when buying a Smart TV that many televisions have HDR so that the image is more faithful to reality.

You may have heard about the HDR of the photograph or even you have seen it on the camera of your smartphone but it is not the same operation. In the case of televisions, what it offers us is a better contrast between brighter colors and the darker colors, as if we were seeing reality through our eyes if that reality were in our living room and not on TV.

In other words, HDR makes the differences between light and dark areass: the contrast level is higher, blacks are blacker and whites are whiter, the image is more real that if we don’t use HDR. With HDR we will achieve better quality and its main advantage is that it offers us more realistic images and a large number of colors: with an HDR we have a billion colors more than in traditional televisions and this, added to the advantages of better resolution, makes us It would allow a more realistic and faithful image to what we see.

HDR10 vs Dolby Vision

As for HDR, there are currently two types: HDR10 and Dolby Vision. HDR10 is an open television standard that everyone can use freely and that we usually find in the specifications with proper names depending on the manufacturer we choose. HDR10 is not the first (Dolby Vision is) but it is the most widespread and best known, the most compatible with most models since it is completely free for the manufacturer.

In addition, there is also the HDR10 + that takes the characteristics of the first but improving. HDR10 + is an update that allows dynamic metadata to be included in the image that would allow us to modify the color of the content or the brightness frame by frame or scene by scene, which makes it perfectly adapted to what the person who created that movie or series wants to show. In the case of HDR10, the metadata would not be dynamic but would be fixed.

For its part, Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision came earlier and can be considered better but it is not free and that makes it less widespread. Dolby owns this technology and manufacturers must pay commission in case they want to use it when creating a Smart TV. In addition, it requires specific hardware inside. Beyond the dynamic metadata that we also have in HDR10 +, Dolby Vision supports up to 10,000 nits of brightness (compared to 1,000 HDR10 or 4,000 HDR 10+) and is compatible with content up to 12 bits (vs. 10-bit HDR10). But, as we say, normally when you go to buy a television that indicates that it has HDR it will not be with Dolby Vision (unless you specify it) but with HDR10 or HDR10 + although it may have a nickname.

View HDR content

At this point, you may be wondering the same thing as 4K: why would I want to buy a Smart TV with HDR if I don’t know where to watch this type of content? Streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video support this type of technology. If you use a compatible device, the description of Netflix or Prime Video will show you a label that indicates “HDR” as long as you have a streaming plan that supports Ultra HDR in the case of Netflix. You will also see the Dolby Vision label if your TV supports this technology. On Netflix you will find both labels and the two logos next to the title you want to see at all times.

What else should we look at

Beyond looking at the brand (if we are interested in one operating system or another) or the resolution, there are also other aspects in which we must look at when choosing, such as the type of panel it uses, connectivity, sound …

Size

It is probably the most important thing when looking and choosing which Smart TV you are going to buy. From thirty inches to over sixty inches there are options on the market for home use but the decision will be based exclusively in what space do you have in the living room or bedroom. You have to have a minimum distance between the sofa (or armchair or bed) that will be decisive in choosing one size or another. The OCU has a study that allows us to see the inches, which are indicative, according to the space from the television cabinet to the place where we will see it:

From 1.5 meters to 2.3 meters it is advisable up to 32 inches

At distances from 2 meters to 2.8 meters, televisions between 40 and 43 inches

From 3.4 meters to 3.2 meters, televisions between 46 and 49

At distances from 2.5 to 3.3 meters, 50-inch televisions

They are indicative measures and will vary depending on the use we give or on ourselves. It is possible that you feel comfortable two meters away with a 55-inch television, that is not uncomfortable and that you want the largest. The most advisable, beyond the general recommendations, is to try it.

Panel type

Not all televisions are betting on the same type of panel. Currently, only the most affordable televisions are betting on LCD panels but high-end, the most expensive and modern, are betting on OLED technology. The advantages of OLED models are that they offer us more realistic colors or purer blacks. Although in a few years we will see how miniLEDs and microLEDs are globalized, for now there are two options from which you can choose when buying a Smart TV: LCDs and OLEDs.

The panel type of the Smart TV goes beyond resolution and we found LCD and OLED. In the case of OLED, it uses a set of pixels that turn on and off individually. For their part, LCD televisions have a system or spotlight illuminating from the back of the screen: there is a backlight from the bottom but in this case the backlight based on LEDs. In the beginning, LCD technology worked through fluorescent tubes, but now and for decades LED panels have been used for lighting, allowing them to be thinner and more efficient in terms of consumption.

The advantage of OLED panels is that blacks are blacker, the colors stand out more and the contrast is better thanks to the fact that the pixels that are not needed can be turned off without having to suffer the ghosting effect that causes a halo of light around. The quality is better but you will have to pay more for them.

Sound

You should look at the sound when buying a Smart TV but you should not get carried away by this section as the most important because it has a solution: you can improve the sound of the Smart TV with sound bars. In fact, even if you take it into account and look at it, if you want a good totally immersive sound you will have to resort to some additional external system such as speakers or sound bars because Smart TVs do not have an excellent and unbeatable quality. Therefore, it is convenient that you take it into account but that it is not a determining factor in your choice.

Although the sound bar or surround equipment is essential if you want the highest quality, some Smart TVs offer technologies like Dolby Atmos or DTS: X that will make us improve the experience watching a movie without having to pay ‘extra’ for any of the most recommended peripherals to improve the sound.

Connectivity

It is important to look at connectivity when buying a Smart TV. Not all televisions, regardless of panel type or resolution, have the same connectivity options. For example, it is essential to note that they have HDMI ports and even better if they use the HDMI 2.1 standard, although in many cases we will find the HDMI 2.0b standard. It is also useful that they have USB ports to connect a hard drive for Smart TV (almost all bring it but it should be fixed) and much better if it is USB 3.0 ports that will allow us a good transfer rate in 4K content.

Beyond the basics, USB or HDMI, it is useful to have other types of connections. For example, with Bluetooth connection yes you want to add a wireless keyboard or mouse to control the Internet from the TV comfortably, for example. Another fundamental connectivity is that it has good WiFi technology in case of playing 4K content or a physical Gigabyte Ethernet port.

Smart TV and types

Beyond the image quality, the resolution, we must look at the type of Smart TV when choosing a new television since they are not all the same. As it happens in mobile phones, it will depend on the model you choose that is one way or another, with one interface or another. But first of all, let’s review the basics: what is a smart TV? It is a smart TV, with a shape similar to normal ones but that is connected to the internet and allows us to access applications and services of all kinds. You can watch traditional television channels but also access streaming video, audio and even social media services. Although its main advantage is access to streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify, HBO, Filmin or any other platform that we have contracted.

Types and operating systems

They are all the same? No. They all fulfill the same function. That is to say, they all allow us to connect to the Internet to access applications and services but not all are the same and there are different operating systems. Samsung has its own television operating system, which is Tizen. LG, meanwhile, works with the WebOS operating system. And other brands are betting directly on Android TV as a global operating system, as well as devices like the Xiaomi TV Box.

The main differences are in compatibility or interface. We cannot say that there is a better operating system as an exact statement because will depend on the tastes of each, of the applications that we seek to have. In general, almost all or the most important applications (Netflix, Disney + …) are available on Tizen, WebOS and Android TV and the first two have a more comfortable and intuitive interface, but Android TV incorporates some added services such as the possibility of using the Google Assistant, for example.

Tips for buying

Don’t buy the first TV you think will fit your desired features if you’re not in a hurry, find and compare and follow some basic tips:

Don’t trust all the offers you see on the Internet, from any website and with great discounts. There are usually good online discounts but not all of them are reliable and it is important that you look for information from the store, look for comments and get informed before spending money on a television.

The same model may be different price in two stores at the same time. Or use Amazon price comparators that will track the product and let you know if it drops in price or is worth buying.

Check the space. It is essential: check the space you have for the TV, check the space up to the sofa.

Seek opinions, information, analysis to know the advantages and disadvantages of each model before launching yourself into one without thinking.

Try to test them. If you want to buy a Smart TV online there is no problem, but if you have any doubts, go ahead and try it. Many shopping malls or specialized stores have some of the most popular models on display and you can see how they look and what they offer us.

The future: MicroLED, miniLED

Currently we have large and high quality televisions but as time goes by they grow even more and not only improve in dimensions but in quality, in contrast, in brightness. For this reason, the future of televisions depends on two technologies: miniLED and microLED. Micro-LEDs are not yet widespread, but they have a promising future. For its part, the mini-LED screens offer us a spectacular quality in televisions or panels between 65 and 75 inches. It is essential that you remember both concepts because they will give a lot to talk about. And they are already giving it, thanks to the improvements that it supposes in the viewing in our day to day.

What is Mini LED?

As its name suggests, mini LED is the technology that opts for smaller LEDs than those commonly used and the panels are built in the same way as QLED televisions but with smaller diodes and more number of them. They are illuminated by a main light source and are LEDs with a reduced size, up to 1,000 times less thanl of conventional televisions so we get more in the same space. How do we earn from it? Blacks are perfect and there are no halos, we can turn an area on or off more independently thanks to the fact that diodes can be grouped into small areas. This way we get precise lighting and local dimming on the screen.

Mini LEDs are designed for panels of about 65 inches, no more. It may seem a limited option when looking for a professional technology for very specific areas but more than enough for most homes in which we will have a high quality. In fact, there are already some TVs from brands like TLC; LG or Samsung that bet on this technology and are around 2,000 euros.

What is microLED?

Smaller still than the previous one is the microLED technology. Not only does its size vary, but also the way the screens are built. That is to say, there is no great light source that makes them light up but each of the pixels lights independently andtherefore they can be switched off when not needed. We get deep blacks and save energy during this time when the pixels go off. We also have a better brightness than the miniLED and it is estimated that up to 5,000 nits can be achieved. Another of the main advantages over the previous ones is that there is no limit of inches. You’re probably not going to be able to get a 100-inch screen at home but if you wanted to, you could have a microLED screen of this size without any problem.

Nor there are limitations in terms of dimensions although the price can be a problem because they can range from 150,000 euros to 600,000 euros for televisions with 4K quality so, for now, microLEDs are the future but they are far from appearing to be an option. within reach of any pocket or any home. Also, for now, there are few brands that have microLED options.