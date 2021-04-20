What is 4:20 and why is Cannabis Day celebrated?

Getty Images A cannabis plant grows at Amsterdam Cannabis College, a non-profit charity that provides information on cannabis and hemp use on February 7, 2007 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Perhaps when some hear say that 4:20 is celebrated, they have no idea what this commemoration is about. International Marijuana Day is marked on the calendar on April 20, and on this date hundreds of thousands of people around the world gather at 4:20 in the afternoon to consume it or to demonstrate publicly in petition for the legalization and decriminalization of its production and consumption.

Today is April 20 and like every year we celebrate International Marijuana Day calling on our political class to regulate Cannabis with the majority support of the citizenship that reflects the latest CIS survey.

April 20, 2021

This celebration that became popular in the last decades, has its origin in 1971 with the adventures of a group of Californian friends, students from the San Rafael high school, in northern California. These five young people called “Los Waldos”, in the fall of that year found a map where supposedly a marijuana farm located in Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco, was located, so they decided to leave on April 20 at 4: 20 in the afternoon, after the school day, in search of this great treasure that they finally could not find, according to BCC.

From that moment the teenagers stayed at 4:20 pm after leaving class, to smoke marijuana, a practice that other students learned about, who progressively joined the group of smokers who waited for the time to smoke. with his friends marijuana cigarettes.

It should be noted that cannabis use began to use the code “420” when they wanted to go out to smoke marijuana, without other people knowing that it was a coded language that did not leave them in evidence.

“We smoked a lot of weed back then,” says Dave Reddix or Waldo Dave, now a 59-year-old filmmaker, to BCC, “Half the fun was going out and looking for it.”

Thanks to the popularity that the term took, and the link of the singer of the psychedelic rock band Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh, with the Waldos who were his friends and attended the group’s private parties, the number 420 spread like wildfire among all the fans of the musical group, who decided to use it.

“In any case, the term was appropriated by others in the school in which we studied and little by little it became popular, city by city, country by country, over the decades,” they explain on their website, quoted by El Confidential.

In fact, at concerts it was common for the Grateful Dead musicians at some point to ask the crowd what time it was and everyone responded in chorus “4:20”, no matter what their watches said, and immediately consumed marijuana cigarettes. . At the beginning of the 90s, Steve Bloom, the editor of High Times, a cannabis magazine founded in 1974, saw the number on a banner of the group and decided to promote it through his magazine, even buying the 420.com domain.

The fame of the magazine made 420 something international, even the rumor that 420 was a police code to refer to cannabis spread. But later, 20 years later, according to BBC news, 420 Magazine, reported a rival group of the Waldos who claimed the creation of the term, and it was then that in 1997 the boys of San Rafael contacted the magazine claiming to be the authors of the I finish 420. In addition, the young people presented to Hihg Times, letters and objects as irrefutable proof that what they said was true.

“We are the only ones with evidence,” says Steve Capper or, also, Waldo Steve, in statements quoted by the BBC.

Today this code has transcended millions of young people and adults around the world. 420 is a term that can be found everywhere. As Millennium cites, from Guy and his episode “420” where Stewie and Brian, two of his characters, try to legalize marijuana, to specialized publications that used numbers as titles and songs like 4:20 by Method Man.

Even garments, accessories and any number of parafelnarias such as T-shirts are printed with the numbers or clocks indicating 4:20, there are also tutorials to paint the nails on the occasion of Marijuana Day or tattoo designs.

Adidas celebrates 4:20

April 5, 2021

In the midst of all the “Boom” of 420, companies like Adidas do not neglect the opportunity to celebrate the unofficial Marijuana Day with consumers, and that is how the sportswear company this year launched its’ Towelin ‘.

The company released the launch which is inspired by the cartoon character ‘South Park’: ‘Towelie’. The sports shoe model is a version of the originals Campus 80 model, made of purple plush to simulate the towel, and which includes the character’s eyes that turn red when the sun hits them, it also has a hidden pocket in the tabs.

They also come with a pair of keyrings representing the two ‘Towelie’ moods, before and after smoking. It is noteworthy that ‘Towelin’ is a towel that was genetically engineered by Tynacorp. He first appeared in the show’s fifth season episode.

This character gives tips on towels to the citizens of South Park to get high. The theme song for ‘Popeye’ is played every time Towelin takes drugs, according to El Financiero.

Celebrations in the United States

For the second year in a row, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual 4:20 am celebration on Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park was canceled. However, the city plans to put fences around Robin Williams Meadow, also known as Hippie Hill, until April 21 to prevent people from approaching the site.

Likewise, state police agents will be patrolling on this day different places where people usually gather to sell and consume marijuana, thus avoiding large conglomerates of people who violate the biosecurity regulations that must be observed in these critical moments for the country and the whole world. People who don’t follow the rules can be fined, according to officials with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Although we are in a better place in our fight against COVID-19 than we were last year, we are not yet at the point where we can allow large and crowded events,” Breed said in a statement. “Please do your part to keep our community safe and celebrate from home. Anyone who goes to Golden Gate Park or Hippie Hill looking for a party will be disappointed. “

It should be noted that although the in-person event has been canceled, people looking for a way to celebrate can visit www.420hippiehill.com for information on the live streaming events taking place this April 20.

For its part, the cannabis company Weedmaps, will broadcast a totally free event starting at 4:00 pm, and for those over 21 years old, called ‘Even Higher Together’ in which they can enjoy the live green party that includes characters as Snoop Dogg, who will release his new album “From Tha Streets 2 The Suites” on this day.

April 8, 2021

Other participants of the celebration will be: A $ AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko, G-Easy, Mike Tyson, Berner, Ms. Pat, Too $ hort, Chef Nikki, Jaleel White, Diamond & Supply Co., WM 420 Cypher, Wiz Khalifa, Taylor Gang, Chevy Woods, SK8, Fedd the God, Young Deji, The Alchemist, Rebelution: Eric Rachmany Acoustic Set, Tokimonsta, Bam Marley.

Finally, it should be noted that the event will be organized by Wiz Khalifa, in which Mike Tyson will even be shown tasting a variety of brunch menu items cooked by famous chef Nikki Steward, which contain the main ingredient of the holiday. .

April 19, 2021

