What iPads are compatible with the Apple Pencil 1 and 2?

So far there are two versions: the first, officially launched in 2015, and the second, launched and on sale in 2018. Although originally they both do the same, their designs and loading mechanisms are different.

It’s more, one of the main differences that we find is related to the compatibility of the device, since, as we will see in the next sections, while the Apple Pencil 2 is compatible and works with the iPad Pro 2018 models and more current versions, the Apple Pencil 1 will work with everything else (but, yes, not with older iPads).