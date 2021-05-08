What internet connection speed do I need? Five keys

Internet connection speed is essential to enjoy a good user experience, although as we saw at the time in this article it’s not the only thing that matters. Having a high speed is not always essential, in fact in most cases the most important thing is to have a stable and secure connection.

However, I know that the issue of Internet connection speed is something that worries you, and that many of those who read us daily still have doubts, so I want to share with you this article, where we are going to see five typical usage scenarios and the speed of Internet connection that we will need, as a minimum, to enjoy a good experience.

Internet connection speed: This is what you need

For basic use That implies things like surfing the Internet, sending emails, using instant messaging applications and the like, it is enough for us to have a speed of 2 Mbps for downloading and 512 Kbps for uploading.

If we are going to play multimedia content in streaming, the ideal is to have a minimum of 10 Mbps of download speed and 1 Mbps of upload speed. This applies to content in FullHD, that is, in 1080p.

To stream multimedia content In 4K you need a speed of at least 35 Mbps. With 25 Mbps you may have a good experience, but it may depend on the platform you use.

When playing online the requirements are quite low. From 8 Mbps downstream and 1 Mbps upstream, we will no longer have anything to worry about, as long as the connection is stable and free of interference.

If we are going to download content and heavy files We will need a very high Internet connection speed, since otherwise it may take hours or even days to download a file. Here it is more difficult to set an optimal minimum, but the ideal is to be around 50 Mbps. Obviously at a higher speed, you will complete the download beforehand.

Final notes: The important thing is the actual speed

Before I finish, I want to remind you of something that, unfortunately, not everyone is clear about, and it tends to give rise to misunderstandings and various problems, and that is the speed we think we have sometimes it doesn’t fit reality.

Some providers promise certain speeds that are actually maximums that they are not required to meet, and may offer smaller guaranteed minimums. Beware of this, and also beware of the range and classic problems of Wi-Fi networks.

If you connect by cable, your Internet connection speed should be the same as what your IPS has guaranteed, as long as everything is fine, but when we connect by Wi-Fi things change. With distance, interference, and obstacles, speed slows down, so don’t be surprised if you have a 900 Mbps connection and see that, a couple of rooms away, you only get a 25 Mbps connection.

