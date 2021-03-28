What implications will Joe Biden’s term have for the American economy?

Since 1937, US presidents have been sworn in on January 20, in a public inauguration ceremony that traditionally gathers thousands of people on the esplanade of the National Mall, in front of the Capitol (Washington). However, this year the act will be different due to the state of alarm and the armor of the capital against the threat of violent acts by supporters of Donald Trump. Specifically, Biden will be sworn in to the US presidency this afternoon with 25,000 guards deployed. Before the imminent investiture of Joe biden As the 46th President of the United States, we analyze the Implications of the mandate for the US economy by the management companies AXA IM, BNY Mellon IM and Capital Group.

Gilles Moëc, Chief Economist at AXA IM

In the United States, signs of labor market weakness are accumulating, with an impact on private consumption. The unexpected net drop in employment in December two weeks ago was an eye-opener, but we’ve been warning of underlying weakness in the US job market since the summer. The December numbers were no accident, and the higher-than-expected jobless claims for the week through January 9, with 965,000, reaching their highest level since July 2020, are providing further evidence. Consumers are catching on, and the “control group” for retail sales fell for the third month in a row in December. This may help Joe Biden pass his tax package in Congress with some bipartisan support, but we believe that the massive $ 1.9 trillion cap from the already agreed 0.9 trillion is a tactic of the incoming Administration: the necessary commitments will likely reduce this package. However, we still believe that a stimulus of approximately 10% of GDP is likely for this year.

Brendan Mulhern, Economist and Strategist at the BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund in Newton

The Biden administration will have much more freedom to make its plans come true. This will likely result in a increase in the public deficit in the US during the next cycle, which in turn will imply a larger current account deficit. This situation, combined with flexible global liquidity conditions and the recovery of the world economy, should contribute to significantly relax global credit conditions with respect to what happened in the decade after the financial crisis. Therefore, the situation in sectors and economies that faced more difficult credit conditions is likely to begin to improve. Recent price movements indicate that this transition has already begun: commodity prices have rebounded, as have equities and emerging market currencies. This is not to say that things will be easy, but we believe that the assets that have seen less demand in the last ten years are those that could benefit the most from these macro-financial changes. Investors will do well to focus their attention on those assets that will benefit.

For fixed income investors, the improvement in nominal growth will be reflected in a increased bond yields. Nominal returns have already started to rise and this trend is likely to continue. This is a positive environment for bank profitability. By contrast, stocks with longer durations, such as consumer staples and many tech companies, will come under pressure.

Leaving aside the problems that the coronavirus may generate in the short term, the current economic recovery will be supported by increased fiscal spending. In addition, the progressive acceleration in nominal income growth will contribute to a strong and continued recovery in activity that will further boost the cyclical parts of the market, especially materials and energy.

Despite fears regarding the impact of the new lockdowns being imposed around the world, the US economic recovery continues to show strong momentum.

Is the dollar’s fall an indication of what is to come?

It is possible that, after a decade of growth, the US dollar is at a tipping point. Low interest rates, the increase in public debt and a confusing economic context caused it to reach its lowest price in many years in 2020. Although pinpointing the start of a currency’s cycle can be complex, if this trend continues, it could spell the start of a bear market for the dollar. Nevertheless, Jens Søndergaard, Currency Analyst at Capital Group, is cautious and assures that this change could take some time to take place.

“I think the dollar is overvalued, but for a true bear market to occur we need evidence that growth outside the United States is taking hold.” Jens Søndergaard, Currency Analyst at Capital Group

In the short term this will largely depend on how the virus behaves and how quickly a vaccine is licensed and administered worldwide.

“As soon as growth takes off and we have recovered from the pandemic, I think it is very likely that we will see the dollar weaken further.” Jens Søndergaard, Currency Analyst at Capital Group

In this context, it may be a a good time for investors to diversify some of their exposure into other currencies. This can be done through an actively managed global core fixed income strategy, or through investment in hedged asset classes. For investors looking to improve the income generation of their portfolio, allocation to emerging market debt can also be an attractive option during cycles of dollar weakness. Historically, this asset class, including emerging currencies, has generally performed well during bearish dollar markets.