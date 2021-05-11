What impact will the Bitcoin Taproot update have on the price of BTC?

Segregated Witness was activated on August 24, 2017, and the price of Bitcoin grew to 49.75% after its activation. SegWit essentially prevented the malleability of unintentional transactions and increased the block size limit by extracting data from Bitcoin transaction signatures. On July 21, 2017, Bitcoin was trading at $ 2,748, which was 49.75% compared to July 14, 2017, where it was trading for $ 1,835.

Analyzing the future of Bitcoin through Taproot

The main benefits of Taproot include a higher level of security within the types of transactions. It will allow complex transactions, such as those that require multiple signatures or those with delayed release. It will also allow for lower fees as the data size of complex Bitcoin transactions would be reduced and we would get lower transaction costs.

In addition, we will see a much higher level of flexibility due to the fact that it will improve the functionality of the smart contract and receive a lightning boost as it will make transactions on the Lightning network cheaper, much more flexible and most importantly, private. .

Does this mean that you should buy Bitcoin now?

Bitcoin has certainly seen its fair share of ups and downs in recent weeks and the price of a BTC hovers around $ 56,000.

One of the most recent catalysts that pushed up the price of BTC was attributed to Tesla’s announcement that it will accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars. This gave more reason to believe that Bitcoin can serve as a means of payment in major corporations. That said, through the last major update, we saw a price increase of up to 49.75%, and through real-world acceptance, we saw it grow even further, up to $ 60,000 for the first time.

Through this update, we should expect it to go up in price once again, and we should see it go up to $ 60,000 again as its next price target, however, on the other hand, if it ends up falling below $ 50,000 again, it’s hard « sell ”, as it implies that investors had no interest in buying at a key support level.

The impact summarized

We can see potential growth in Bitcoin, but not only through Taproot, but through the fact that through this update, many more companies will potentially see it as a viable option to transact, leading to acceptance of the general population, and this popularity will cause its price to go up as a result.

Investors should buy bitcoin now due to the fact that the update is not yet available, and its release is sure to spark social media attention and popularity in large corporations. It can also create a path to greater adoption by the general population due to the various enhancements that Taproot brings to the blockchain.