What illness does the actress Fernanda Castillo have?

Actress Fernanda Castillo with new health problems

Last January the actress Fernanda Castillo lived one of the most difficult moments in her entire life, after suffering serious complications in her health, three weeks after giving birth to her son Liam.

And although in February he managed to recover and leave the hospital, where he literally was between life and death, the star of The Lord of the Skies has just revealed that he is again in poor health, and he could not hide his anger and helplessness.

“My last days I have spent with a health problem that has made me feel helpless and angry and ask myself many times Why me? Perhaps the answer is: Why not? “, The Mexican actress commented on her Instagram account, where she shared a photograph with a puzzled face, but without explaining exactly what health problems she is facing now.

“There are difficult days… Days of fear, of physical and emotional pain, of fatigue, sadness and frustration. Days of those that we all have. How do you get out of those days when everything feels like life is raging on you? I ask because I don’t know ”, added Fernanda.

Although her confession about her health generated alarm among her followers, the newly converted mother warned that the reason for her comment was not to worry anyone, and clarified that she is not infected by the coronavirus or that her new ailments are related to the problems you suffered after having your baby.

“I am not writing this to create concern (it is not covid, or anything to do with my postpartum) or to receive encouragement (although I always appreciate your good wishes and messages). I put it here, because sometimes it seems that on this side everything is perfect and it is everything but that. There are also days like these here, difficult days that you hope will end soon, like the ones you sometimes have too, “added the star of the Netflix series Monarca.

After his message, the comments of his followers did not wait and hundreds of netizens expressed good wishes and affection.

“May everything improve soon my dear FER !! Think what is going to happen .. YOU are going to be better “,” .. be sure .. Believe .. trust .. and hope that it will happen dear “,” I hope everything improves soon, Fernanda! ” and “Sometimes it is difficult for us to understand it, but at the same time, you appreciate these tests that life gives us to make us stronger, more empathetic and more aware of the world around us,” were some of the phrases shared by their fans on Instagram.

4 days ago the actress also shared a tender photograph with her baby in her arms, which she accompanied with the phrase: “At this same time (7:50 pm) 5 months ago you came into our life Liam, and you made us immensely happy!”

We also want to ask you about that wonderful mixture that makes your beauty special …

My mom comes from a totally Mexican family. My dad has a mix of Chinese with Mexican, a very interesting mix. My father’s last name is Meza Chao, a totally Chinese surname. My traits are very ours, very Latino, but I am also proud of my Asian origin — especially at a time when it is so important to celebrate diversity.