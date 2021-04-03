“What if you build your own legacy?”

Recently Jan Blachowicz (28–8) showed interest in seeing faces with Jon Jones (26-1), stating that he promised to face him for the UFC Light Heavyweight World Championship when he knocked out Corey Anderson (14–5) in 2020:

“I think I will have the opportunity to fight him in the future. I think everyone would like to fight him. He promised me this fight but I don’t want to talk about Jon Jones because he’s boring to me. But he promised me after he knocked out Corey Anderson. I think that in the future we will somehow make this fight.

Jon Jones answers Jan Blachowicz

Given these statements from the 205-pound monarch, “Bones” he replied in this way In a recent post on Twitter inviting him to make his own way, to become a great fighter, without having to talk about him:

Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking shit about me. Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from. 👍🏾 just another option for you – BONY (@JonnyBones) April 2, 2021

Jon Jones not only answers Jan Blachowicz but also continues to joke that so many people say they are afraid to face Francis Ngannou (16–3) for the UFC World Full Weight Championship.