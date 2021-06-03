What If …? would show a Black Widow from an apocalyptic world by Ultron

Hours after revealing that alternate version of Iron Man that we will see in the animated series “What If …?”, resulting from a Tony who apparently was stranded in Sakaar, we have to go to another alternative version of a character. This time it is a rumor that concerns Black widow, the character that Scarlett Johansson has given life in the UCM. We knew that Black Widow is part of the Marvel animated series, but we have seen very little in the materials released so far from the animation.

Rumor has it that part of “What If …?” will focus on Natasha Romanoff, who we will see in an extreme situation in this new universe. History will show Black Widow as one of the only survivors of a cataclysm which was caused by the villain Ultron. This obviously leads us to a change from the events that happened in the movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” An outcome in which Ultron was victorious.

Romanoff will also wear a new suit in this series but adapted to this situation. It will be an outfit similar to the one we have seen in other MCU movies but with shorter sleeves and a metallic coating on the top. This outfit would fit in with what was seen in recent promo art.

Recall that “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ended with the Avengers destroying the city of Sokovia after Ultron turned it into a kind of asteroid with which it would hit the Earth and kill countless people. The leak does not reveal the specific “cataclysmic event” that triggers this situation.

The animated series still lacks an official release date, but it has already been confirmed that it will arrive this August on Disney +. So alone, there is no specific day. It will tell stories set in the same universe as the Marvel Studios movies, but under the premise of what would have happened if certain events happened differently.

The first episode of the series will focus on Peggy Carter as she takes over from Steve Rogers on the Super Soldier Show. The trailer and materials have revealed alternate versions like T’Challa becoming Star-Lord or Captain America Zombie. Recently it has also been revealed that we will see a version of Thor called Party Thor. There are still several alternate versions of characters to discover.

Via information | The Illuminerdi