What If …? would premiere on August 6 on Disney +

The premiere date of the animated series “What If …?” It would no longer be unknown according to the latest information that comes from a Disney + list. We knew that its premiere would be in August, but there was no specific day yet. It seems that we will not have to enter very much in August to be able to enjoy the animation.

The first Friday in August, August 6, Marvel animation would be released according to Disney + Italia list. A date that must be taken with some caution since the information that arrives in this way is not always 100% reliable, and sometimes changes occur. In fact, the return to Fridays is undoubtedly surprising. If with the premiere of “Loki” on Wednesdays, we thought that from now on Wednesdays would be from Marvel and on Fridays from Star Wars on Disney +, if that date is firm, that would imply that on Friday we would have double episodes : “What If …?” and “La Remesa Mala”.

This premiere is a little over three weeks apart from the final episode of “Loki”, which would theoretically arrive on Wednesday July 14, which is when the sixth episode of the series would be available on Disney +. In the past, between Marvel series premieres, episodes of Marvel Studios Legends have come to put us in a situation. The same would happen here. An episode of Marvel Legends dedicated to “What If…?” Will be released on July 30, but no additional details about it are specified.

At the moment, Marvel Studios has not advanced too much of this animated series of which certain rumors are being heard, the last one, the one that talks about an episode that will introduce us to Party Thor.

‘What If…?’ puts a twist on the MCU script, reimagining well-known events from the movies in unexpected ways. On Disney + starting in the summer of 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a slew of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews and features Ashley Bradley as the main screenwriter.

Via information | badtaste.it