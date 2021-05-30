What if …? What can we expect from the Captain Britain episode?

The producer of the animated series What if…? Brad Winderbaum has shared some details about what fans can expect from the episode exploring Peggy Carter’s transformation into Captain Britain.

There is great expectation surrounding the animated series, What if…? which is coming to Disney +, and while very little has been revealed about what we can expect from her, we do know that one episode will focus on Peggy Carter. In it we will see how Peggy is the one who will take the Super Soldier Serum, becoming Captain Britain, while Steve Rogers will wear the Iron Man suit from World War II.

Now, producer Brad Winderbaum talked about what fans can expect from this unique story.

“Very quickly, you start to go crazy. And you wonder, ‘What if Peggy Carter got into that capsule instead of Steve Rogers and became a super soldier? What would have happened in World War II? ‘ So you start thinking about what else was going on in that movie. The Red Skull would still be there, of course, and the Tesseract would still be a problem. “

He also confirmed that Steve’s suit was built by Howard Stark and is powered by the tesseract, a unique twist that promises to give a different story to how Iron Man is depicted on screen.

“If Steve Rogers stayed lean, he would still be a part of history. He and Peggy would probably still fall in love. But what if Howard Stark built them an Iron Man suit and the Tesseract was the driving force behind it? ” When we looked at those initial ideas, we picked a few that took on a life of their own, where it was more than, ‘Wouldn’t that be great…?’ It was.”

Hayley Atwell has also expressed her excitement for people to see this new version of Agent Carter, and clearly hopes that fans will embrace this version. “I think she is fully prepared to take the shield and do a very good job. I really want to see women dress up as Captain Carter … not just as Peggy, but as someone who now has some superpowers. “

It seems like Marvel Studios may have something special on their hands with this version of Peggy, and it’s easy to imagine her having some kind of future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or the Multiverse) beyond what we see in What if…? The series is expected to premiere on Disney + in August.

