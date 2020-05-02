One of the basic principles of modern cosmology states that, on large enough scales (billions of light years), the universe is isotropic; that is to say, that it presents the same aspect and behavior we look in the direction of the sky in which we look. This implies that, since its birth, which occurred almost 14,000 million years ago, the cosmos would have been expanding at the same rate in all directions of space.

That expectation fits perfectly with the smooth uniformity exhibited by the cosmic microwave background, the radiation emitted shortly after the big bang. Now, however, a new study on the distance at which several galaxy clusters are found seems to indicate that some of them would be considerably closer or further away than the hypothesis of an isotropic universe predicts. The result could be an indication that, contrary to previously thought, the universe would be expanding faster in some directions and slower in others.

The clue to this potential cosmic anisotropy comes from an international collaboration led by Konstantinos Migkas, an astronomer at the University of Bonn, and is based on new or archival data on nearly 850 galaxy clusters studied by the X-ray space observatory. Chandra of NASA; the XMM-Newton satellite, from the European Space Agency; and the Advanced Satellite of Cosmology and Astrophysics, from the Japan Space Agency.

The work, published in Astronomy and Astrophysics, estimates the distance to each galaxy cluster from their brightness. By analyzing the amount and type of X-rays emitted by the hot, rarefied gas that permeates these cosmic structures, the researchers first determined the temperature of the gas in each of them. This data allows us to estimate the X-ray luminosity of the cluster and, from there, the distance at which it is located.

The authors then recalculated the luminosity of each cluster using an independent technique based, in part, on previous measurements of the rate of expansion of the universe.

By comparing both values ​​relative to the luminosity of each cluster, the researchers analyzed possible differences in the rate of expansion of the universe in different regions of the sky. This revealed the existence of two areas where the galaxy clusters seemed to be 30 percent brighter or dimmer – and therefore potentially closer or farther – than expected.

“We have located one region that appears to be expanding more slowly than the rest of the universe and another that appears to be expanding faster,” Migkas explains. “There are many studies with optical supernovae and infrared galaxies that have detected similar anisotropies in the same directions. And also many others that, with similar data, do not show any anisotropy. So the situation remains ambiguous. We are not saying that we know the origin of anisotropies, only that they are there. ”

An “astonishing and depressing” asymmetry

An anisotropic universe would shake the pillars of modern cosmology and would require a review from top to bottom of ideas regarding the evolution of the universe. “Yes [la expansión cósmica] If it turned out to be different in different directions, it would undermine the assumption about the homogeneity of the expansion of the universe in large enough regions of space, “says Megan Donahue, an astronomer at Michigan State University who was not involved in the study. An asymmetric expansion would be “amazing and depressing,” adds the researcher, since it would imply that our understanding of the structure and evolution of the universe is profoundly incomplete, perhaps permanently.

To explain such a phenomenon and reconcile it with the near-perfect isotropy displayed by the cosmic microwave background, one possibility would be to turn to dark energy, the mysterious agent that makes the universe expand ever faster. Perhaps, somewhere in between the eons from the great explosion to the last few billion years, the effects of dark energy intensified in some areas of the universe and led to a disproportionate expansion.

“Discovering that dark energy works with different intensities in different areas of the cosmos would be a more than remarkable finding,” said Thomas Reiprich, a researcher at the University of Bonn and one of the authors of the new work. “However, defending something like this will require much more evidence to rule out other explanations.”

An alternative explanation would be that the universe was perfectly isotropic and that the anomalous behavior of the galaxy clusters studied in the new work is due to the gravitational pull exerted on them by even larger and more distant clusters; something like what would be experienced by a ship that was dragged by a sea current. However, most cosmologists did not expect this “massive drag” of cosmic structures to occur at the enormous scales analyzed in the new work, which amount to billions of light-years.

“It could very well be a massive drag effect,” says Migkas. However, that would also be very important, since most studies overlook this phenomenon. Any massive drag effect could profoundly alter any other result or measurement that does not account for such movements. “

Cosmic blind spots

Of course, the most obvious explanation would be that the apparent asymmetries in cluster spacing were due to data or analysis failures. But even such a possibility could compel cosmologists to review all sorts of calculations in order to understand how these kinds of errors might end up seeping into their best estimates of cosmic distances.

“The work that uses galaxy clusters as cosmic probes has been producing crazy results for some time now,” says Adam Riess, a Nobel laureate in physics and astronomer at Johns Hopkins University who is not part of the Migkas group. In this regard, Riess cites a recent work by the collaboration DES (Dark Energy Survey) that has highlighted the inconsistencies between the analysis based on galaxy clusters and other measurement techniques. Such inconsistencies suggest that the correlations between a cluster’s X-ray temperature and its luminosity may not be as clear as the researchers believe.

Riess emphasizes that, in addition, there are other problems related to the structure of the Milky Way itself; specifically, with the galaxy’s disk of gas and dust, which absorbs X-rays and clouds observations in certain directions in the sky. It may not be a coincidence, Riess says, that the region with the highest anisotropies identified by Migkas and his collaborators borders the area where the Milky Way’s gas and dust are densest. “They are claiming that the direction in which the universe behaves strangely coincides with our blind spot. That is suspicious, “says the investigator.

David Spergel, a cosmologist at Princeton University and the Flatiron Institute in New York, is also suspicious of cluster-based measurements of galaxies, in part because these results conflict with those obtained by many other techniques. “We are facing a job of enormous importance if it is true, but on the other hand it has little chance of being true,” he says.

“The possible anisotropy of the universe has been tested with much more precise techniques,” such as studies of the cosmic microwave background and the large-scale structure of the universe, Spergel continues. “These observations are simpler, cleaner, and have been replicated in multiple ways.” The existence of anisotropies at the scales indicated by the new work would lead to fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background a thousand times greater than those observed.

Migkas and his collaborators argue that to settle the question for or against possible cosmic anisotropy, more comprehensive analyzes of the large-scale structure of the universe will be necessary. Researchers are currently analyzing the cosmic microwave background maps for further evidence of anisotropies in the galaxy cluster distribution, while attempting to validate their X-ray measurements with complementary infrared observations.

Ultimately, the final results could come from new space telescopes, such as the German-Russian X-ray observatory eROSITA or the Euclid mission, from the European Space Agency, which will carry out more extensive and detailed studies on the distribution of galaxy clusters.

“In general, we believe that more and more people should study the isotropy of the universe using new techniques, given the importance of [este postulado] in cosmology, ”says Migkas. “It would be great to know once and for all if the late universe is isotropic or not.”

Lee Billings

Reference: «Probing cosmic isotropy with a new X-ray galaxy cluster sample through the LX – T scaling relation»; Konstantinos Migkas et al. in Astronomy and Astrophysics, vol. 636, art. A15, April 8, 2020.