What relationship do we have with animals? Something of the order of the schizophrenic, I would say. We pamper the poodle like the little girl in our eyes, while we cut up the cow, the sheep and the pig without much regard. We have breakfast more and more often with news that reveals to us how much we are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, all at the same time. News that talks about the use and abuse of our relationship with animals. This week the animal rights organization PETA released a video showing torture practices during shearing to extract wool from alpacas. Is this suffering and this bloody tragedy necessary so that I don’t get cold in winter?

And in the same sense, is it also necessary to slaughter hundreds of thousands of animals to ensure our eating style? In this same blog, Cristina Rodrigo, from Proveg, denounced last week that thousands and thousands of cattle are going to be “withdrawn”. It is an understatement to say that they are going to be killed without even entering the food chain to avoid a drop in prices in the sector, a measure aimed at fighting the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. As Rodrigo said well, it is our food system that is mortally wounded.

In this context, the #SemanaSinCarne proposed by Proveg has not gone unnoticed, a challenge to try to live more coherently, to try to reconcile the opposites that coexist in us. Everyone who joins the challenge will receive a newsletter with recipes and nutritional information, as well as tips and interesting information on how to replace animal protein with vegetable protein at that time. They are given a weekly menu proposal and a shopping list with everything they will need. Each day focuses on a different vegetable protein, providing nutritional information, prices, suggestions on where to buy it, and ideas for preparing it.

I must admit that I tried to join the VeggieChallenge that they already proposed last March. In that case it was 30 days of fasting animal protein, but the confinement and all the complications that came with it came over us and, although I had started on the road to change, I put the idea aside for later. Today, I pick up the glove again.

Habits have more to do with psychology than with information or goodwill, which abound

When I set myself a challenge I try to delimit it, either in time or in space, so that it seems to me achievable and not unattainable. I think I have written it before. Consumption habits have more to do with psychology and the routines we have acquired than with information or goodwill, which often abound. So it is easier to abide by a little aspect and from there to grow little by little than not wanting to change your life completely overnight.

For example, in March I decided to give up cow’s milk. The one we consume at home is bio, which guarantees a better treatment for dairy cows, but even so I made the decision to leave it completely for health reasons. I must confess that the subject had worried me for years, more specifically since I saw the documentary The milk system, which I talked about in the article From milking cows to squeezing them like lemons. Leaving milk meant going from butter to vegetable margarine, and from coffee with milk to plain coffee. And simply with those two gestures I managed to make one of my meals of the day, breakfast, entirely of vegetable origin.

For vegan advocates, it is never time to eat meat, but it is always good to eat seasonal fruit. Massimiliano Martini Unsplash

I have a habit of not consuming animal protein at one of the dinners of the week. My French fellow citizens gave me the idea. In January of last year, 500 Gallic personalities published a manifesto where they promised to fast from meat and fish one day a week. The reasons that led to such a decision? The same ones we find everywhere: it is a good decision for the planet, for our health and, of course, it is better for animals. I told about it in the article. And what do you eat on Mondays? So, do you also sign up for #WeekScarf?