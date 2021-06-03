What if ‘WandaVision’ had been based on xenophobia?

WandaVision could be targeted at tackling xenophobia. It did not happen and the Marvel and Disney Plus production explored layers of the psyche of its protagonists. Thus it was possible to see a more human and introspective side of Wanda maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) and View (Paul Bettany). The detail was known through an interview given by the executive producer of the series, Jac schaeffer.

The treatment would have been based on a conflict between the Scarlet Witch, Vision and their neighbors. Although addressing xenophobia through the series is only one possibility, it suggests information about how Marvel is thinking about its contents. Although these types of topics are dealt with more directly in the comics, both on television and in the cinema the approach is not so obvious.

WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier could be seen as the first productions in which topics like mental health and racism are more explicit than others. It is valid to think that both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney are committed to offering something more than action through their content (or at least those of this type).

What did Jac Schaeffer say about ‘WandaVision’?

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the executive producer explained that the xenophobia argument was one of the initial ideas for the WandaVision series. Why? Because Wanda, born in Sokovia, and Vision, a robot, would have suffered discrimination from their neighbors in the Marvel and Disney miniseries.

Schaeffer explained: “That idea was in my original pitch, but it was too literal.” Delving into literariness, he added: “We thought about exploring the theme of xenophobia, which is very present in some of the older comics. So the mechanism that would propel them to the next episode was a little more dramatic, almost cataclysmic. “

How would it have happened? In Shaeffer’s words, a conflict would have arisen with a couple who are initially friendly with the Scarlet Witch and Vision, “neighbors who like them because he is a robot and she is a Sokovian. Then the world would fall apart and those people would get a little aggressive. ” The result? According to Shaeffer, “Wanda and Vision would be expelled from the city”.

What happened?

The series bet on the psychological side of the character of Wanda, who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Avengers: Age of Ultron. For Shaeffer, “the idea ‘it’s not going the way she wants, and that’s why she’s moving forward’ (in relation to Wanda and her behavior), it was much more literal at first. Then it got more and more subtle and creepy, based on psychological horror as we went on. “

Exploring xenophobia would have made sense within Marvel and Disney’s policy of winking at current social issues. It happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, dealing with racism and police violence. These issues were opened in the media in American (and global) society from Black Lives Matter.

In the case of WandaVision, the connection between the series and the reality outside of it was also possible. This, taking into account that during the presidency of Donald Trump xenophobia was recurrent in speeches and state policies. Will Marvel continue in this direction, gradually transferring the political and philosophical symbolism of their comics to the screens?

