What if Venezuela launched a Wrapped Petro on a DEX like Uniswap?

The Venezuelan Petro has had a very controversial career since its inception due to the blockade imposed by the US on the Venezuelan economy, that is, it has been vetoed for all countries since its creation.

However, the struggles by the government of that country to make it perhaps the main currency have begun to bear fruit, Today the Petro is a cryptocurrency used in various administrative procedures, commercial establishments, local exchange platforms, and even to pay for fuel supplies.

As BeinCrypto recently reported, President Nicolás Maduro announced the creation of a new website to promote online purchases by using the digital bolivar to get rid of the fiat.

“It will be a boom, promoting the digital economy and we are eliminating paper money, which remains as a souvenir.”

Now, if the Petro has worked so well within the Venezuelan public economy, why have they not harnessed the potential of decentralized exchange platforms to create a global trading ecosystem resistant to censorship? Creating a wrapped Petro, similar to how wrapped Bitcoins have been created to run on Ethereum, would be a way to possibly meet this goal and present the Petro to the world, bypassing the North American sanctions.

Could it be that this issue is unknown to the government? Perhaps, the government is concerned about losing control of the project and the trustworthiness of the people due to the transparency and traceability offered by this type of tokens that run on public blockchains.

What is a wrapped token?

A person cannot send 0.05BTC to an ETH wallet as they are incompatible, but a wrapped token solves this problem by interconnecting one network with another, blocking the tokens created in one and releasing them in the other.

The first and most famous wrapped token was Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC). This token was created on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 denoting Bitcoin (BTC), to attract its liquidity and value to the Ethereum market.

Structure of the wrapped tokens. Image: Wrapped Bitcoin Whitepaper

In addition, another of the most important benefits of WBTC is that it allows Bitcoin investors to keep their assets (even if they are blocked) at the same time as they use them on DeFi platforms (which allow its users to borrow funds).

Could the Venezuelan government launch its own Petro “wrapped token” to bypass the US economic blockade?

The short answer would be yes. While its creation can be somewhat complicated for developers in Venezuela, a wrapped Petro would be potentially beneficial to all of its users.

Petro for scientific projects

For example, if you are in Venezuela and you use the Patria exchange, it will be in charge of blocking the Petro tokens on its platform and then releasing them on any decentralized exchange platform (DEX) such as PancakeSwap or UniSwap.

That would undoubtedly open the doors of international trade to the US-sanctioned countries., because thanks to the coin mixing technology with which the DEX operate, transactions or movements between accounts are practically untraceable, eliminating the fear of some countries to trade with Venezuela.

It could even make Venezuela a pioneer within the cryptocurrency community again since this type of token could be replicated in countries such as North Korea, Iran, Syria or Cuba that are economically blocked by the US.

Venezuela sanctions from the US

In the same way, it would provide a certain level of reliability to the Petro, since These smart contracts are publicly auditable in real time, reducing controversial debates about Petro manipulation. Let’s remember that Ethereum is a public, decentralized blockchain and locked tokens cannot be unilaterally unlocked.

How would the United States act with respect to DEX before the creation of a Wrapped Petro?

As BeInCrypto recently reported, the change of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) by naming Michael Hsu as the replacement for Brian Brooks, is a heavy blow to the entire crypto community. Unlike Brooks, Hsu maintains a stronger position towards cryptocurrencies.

So that If Venezuela launches a Petro wrapped token it would leave the door open for the rest of the 4 blocked countries to do so, the US will surely look for ways to get its hands inside the DEX as they have done with other projects or proprietary tokens. At least one official warning would appear in the media.

DEX

They could even allocate funds to tracking transactions within DEXs. There is nothing more dangerous in this world than the need for a country to demonstrate its power, even leading them to war if necessary.

So it would not be surprising that the US to maintain its position as the strongest in the world, continues to fight to try to control cryptocurrencies without caring about the technological and financial advancement that they represent for the entire world. After all, they are already investing considerable sums of money in the study and decryption of Monero, using precisely these arguments.

But from there, until they can censor the DEX – or track Monero – there is a long way to go and they may never reach the goal.

What does the Latin American community think about the possible creation of a Wrapped Petro?

During an interview for BeInCrypto, Jose Angel Alvarez Mayora, Co Founder and president of ASONACRIP (the first Civil Association of Venezuela in charge of promoting the use of cryptocurrencies in the country) said that “undoubtedly” the creation of a wrapped token would be an option “Excellent” for the country, although the decision rests entirely with SUNACRIP.

Rows Petro

However, he commented that despite the blockade by the US to the project of the Petro, this has managed to increase its prices by more than 300% during these last months that have been very murky for the crypto market.

“Undoubtedly it is a possibility and this would be an excellent option, however such a decision depends directly on Sunacrip and despite the fact that the United States government has vetoed the Petro project, it is still in the process of development and continuous evolution which can be appreciate by the rise in its price by more than 300% in recent months despite the fall of the cryptocurrency market worldwide. “

On the other hand, Cristóbal Pereira, CEO of LatAmTech Finance said that the creation of a Wrapped Petro by the government was “technically” possible, but the real problem would lie in the acceptance and usability on the part of its community.

“Technically if it is possible, since blockchain networks such as Ethereum or any other that supports the development of tokens can allow the government with a group of programmers to create a Wrapped Petro, now the point is whether or not it has acceptance and usability, but technically they can, it is the grace of these networks that are not objectionable. “

Stable petro

Pereira said that beyond the ignorance or the technical problems that could lead to its creation, perhaps the government does not want to create a Petro surrounded by the immutability and transparency to which they would be exposed.

“It would be difficult to think why they have not done it, especially without being so clear about their project. It may be due to technical ignorance, or because they simply do not want to do it since these transactions would be absolutely transparent and without being able to modify them on the network. “

Although the Wrapped Petro is nothing more than a dream for now, perhaps in the future it will become the currency most used by some countries to buy oil from Venezuela, bypassing the US economic sanctions.

Or maybe nothing will happen. After all, no one has dared to try.

