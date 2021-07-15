What If …?: Tom Hiddleston says the series will lay the foundations for the future of Phase 4 of the MCU

The MCU’s first animated series is going to be What If …? Its premiere is already around the corner. We will be able to see it every week on Disney Plus starting August 11. Marvel fans are very excited about the series because it is one of the hallmarks of the company. What if is an anthological series that has been characterized by showing us what would have happened if X key moment of the Marvel universe had developed differently.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

For this reason, we have been able to read a happy ending to Civil War, what would have happened if the Runaways were the Young Avengers or, even, thanks to this comic is that Mayday Parker / Spider-GIrl and the Marvel MC2 universe came into being. In other words, it is the ideal place to see the different possibilities offered by the multiverse of this publisher.

The reality is that fans have been waiting for years to see a version of this in the MCU and the multiverse itself. The end of Loki – 96% have finally shown us that it does exist, despite the fact that a villain had been avoiding it for an amount of time that cannot be determined exactly. It was an inevitable moment in the series. Phase 4 projects involve the multiverse. Kang itself doesn’t work the same without other timelines. It is one of the defining elements of the character.

You should also read: What If ?: Doctor Strange would be the villain of the series

What is also true is that we have all assumed that What If…? It is going to be an anthology series that is going to show us what it could, but it did not come to be and, therefore, it is going to be something that has no real impact on the future of the MCU. We have news for you. Tom Hiddleston recently hinted that this is not necessarily the case.

The actor went to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (via .) to talk about his show. Not surprisingly, the new animated series was a topic mentioned during the interview. Tom didn’t talk too much about his participation in it, but what he did say is that it has captured their attention because he had not completed it and hinted that in some way it is going to lay the groundwork for what we will see later in Phase 4:

I am intrigued because I have not seen the whole thing. And I know they got the whole world of the Marvel universe to give their characters a voice… And it’s going to lay the groundwork for a lot of things in the MCU, which, of course, I don’t know anything about.

What we do not know at this time is whether that series will connect directly with Loki and its end. Due to its anthological nature this is highly unlikely, but it would definitely be interesting if it happened.

Something that both series do have in common is that they will have more than one season. Today it was announced that there will be a second season of Loki, but for a while we already knew that What if…? it is a long-term project.

Returning to the series about the Norse god. Not long ago, Kate Herron, the series director, had the following to tell Marvel.com about the unusual romance between Loki and his variant:

Who is a better match for Loki than himself? The full program is about identity. It’s about him, and he’s on a very different path, and a very different journey. He sees something in Sylvie and thinks ‘Oh, I’ve already been there, I know what you think’. But she thinks ‘Well, I don’t feel that way.’ And I think that’s the kind of funny thing about that. She is him, but she is not him. They have had very different life experiences. So just from an identity perspective, it was interesting to dig into that. It was just about giving him room to breathe and exploring him in a way that felt organic.

As vast as the universe of this franchise is, it is highly unlikely that we will see anything like it in the near future.

Don’t leave without reading: What is What If …? Everything we know about the Marvel animated series on Disney Plus