What if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 ends up being this sort of foldable Galaxy S21?

From Korea we are presented with the first ‘renders’ of the hypothetical Galaxy Z Flip2 (or Flip3), with an unmistakable and credible Galaxy S21 flavor.

Samsung continues to rely on its folding, not in vain in 2020 they helped them to return to the path of success at the forefront of the mobile market, so it is logical that we will see so interesting leaks like the Galaxy Z Tab with a ‘tri-fold’ design while we wait for the second iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip and the third of a successful Galaxy Z Fold2, which finally seems to have paved the way for Huawei and Xiaomi with their Mate X2 and Mi MIX Fold.

In any case, with more competition, it seems that Samsung has its new folding generations in the oven, so it is logical to see more and more leaks like this one from SamMobile, which wants to show us the first recreations of what could be the hypothetical Galaxy Z Flip2 with a Galaxy S21 aftertaste on the outside, but foldable on the inside.

There are colors for tastes, so we are not going to enter into a sterile debate like that because certainly seems to us a fairly logical iteration, which maintains the shell type format updating the design with the current lines used by the South Korean giant for its latest flagship phones.

It is still not too clear, but the new Samsung folding should arrive in July or August and these recreations are the first that seem credible to us by concept and even chosen colors … You will tell us in the comments if you would buy!

The hypothetical Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 says yes to the S-Pen, but it will not arrive integrated

They don’t tell us anything from Korea about hardware, it seems that for now it doesn’t matter too much, just that could jump its name to match the Galaxy Z Fold3 and not look older, but another model of the same concept for the same year like this one in 2021, which is already being considered the year of folding mobiles.

Be it Galaxy Z Flip2 or Flip3 finally, the truth is that the recreation that we now teach you Mix in a shaker the lines of the Galaxy S21 with the foldable format of the Galaxy Z Flip, leaving us with a quite attractive view in which we just miss a bigger external screen and more useful in the end, not only as a viewer for selfies but also with more functionality in the style of the Motorola RAZR.

To add a bit of spice the creators of this render have used two-color shades and matte finishes like those that Samsung has used in the S21, giving prominence to the Phantom Violet and the Phantom Silver as the most attractive of this proposal, still far from something palpable. Black and gray tones are added, in addition to a green that I find really beautiful and that I would certainly love to see come true.

If you like it or not, now you will tell us in the comments, because the only thing we can tell you is that It is a concept that came from Korea from a source that claims to have information prior to a presentation that would take place in a couple of months, in July according to the latest rumors. In any case It’s credible, I like them… What does it seems to you? Do we buy these Galaxy Z Flip2 (or Flip3)? _

The third time is the charm: 2021 will be the year of folding mobiles

