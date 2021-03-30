What if the new Peugeot 308 SW looked like this render? Would you like it?

The new generation of Peugeot 308 has meant a big step forward for the French compact. Its main rivals have been updated in recent years and this has made it lose steam in the sales charts. But that will have a solution once the first units land in the firm’s showrooms. This is because those responsible have gone one step further and endowed it with a almost premium design and technical solutions.

In fact he is, together with his cousin the new DS 4, The person in charge of launch the latest evolution of the EMP2 platform by Stellantis. For now we know all their secrets, although in the presentation event they reserved a couple of aces up their sleeve. The first, and most obvious, has to do with the arrival of Pegueto 308 SW. If you like family members and are waiting for their debut, here is a preview in the form of a render. What do you think?

The boot capacity of the new Peugeot 308 SW should exceed 550 liters

The person in charge of shaping this recreation is Kolesa. If we take a look at the picture, we have a very faithful idea of ​​what the final design of the new Peugeot 308 SW. As is usual in this type of bodywork, the changes take place from the “B” pillar. In this case, although it is not an official graphic document, we can consider the increase in rear overhang, adding the third custody window and the roof bars.

The basic lines that define the appearance of the gate and the rear do not vary. Here I would keep the Full LED optics with the new claw pattern or the black trim that joins them in the center. The design of the bumper is maintained, although it gives the feeling that the loading threshold height it has been lowered a few inches. Another element that respects, compared to the hatchback version, is the piano black diffuser that integrates the exhaust outlets.

According to the capacity of your trunk, we don’t have data yet. Rumors suggest that it will exceed 550 liters but it is still too early to tell. If we pay attention to pictures from spy photographers, we could advance a slight decrease, although it is an intuition. What does seem clear is that we will meet him before 2021 disappears from our lives. In addition, everything indicates that in 2022 we could meet a new body.

If the gossip is right, we could be a few months away from meeting a potential rival for the Hyundai i3 Fastback. Apparently, Stellantis would have given the green light to a Coupe-style third body with a mix of crossover features. For now it is a simple rumor, although it is gaining strength. We will have to be very attentive, because these movements promise.

Source – Kolesa