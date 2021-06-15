What if the new Opel Astra looked like these renders? It would be a success?

The strategy that the Stellantis Group has for its brands it goes at an out-of-step pace. It is true that the merger of FCA with PSA needs time to materialize, but at the moment the firms that are winning are the finery. Thus, we see DS, Opel and Peugeot using modern EMP2 platform to bring your compacts to life. In case of Citroën is sadder, because your new C4 has to settle for the smallest, and limited, CMP.

As for the FCA firms, the adaptation of the bases for their models will not take long to become a reality. However, for the moment the Fiat Type It is based on the Small Wide LWB platform. With this idea in mind, very soon there will be a new rooster in the pen ready to regain the ground that, over the years, it has been losing. We refer to new Opel Astra And, if it looks like these renderings, it will be a bestseller, right?

The render that Kolesa has created of the new Opel Astra looks a lot like the new Peugeot 308

And you may wonder why all this circumlocution talking about the platforms to explain some renderings of the new Opel Astra? The reason for this is simple: Are the lines that shape this model not familiar to you? Forget about its front and rear and focus your attention on the details. Indeed, Kolesa has taken as a basis to inspire the latest generation of the Peugeot 308. And it is not surprising that it has done so, since both models will be brothers of “blood”.

If you look at the front, it has seamlessly integrated the Opel Vizor concept that we already saw in the last teasers presented by the firm of lightning. The grille, faired and finished in black, gives the set greater width and a sense of poise. The bumpers and lower and side air intakes They are also new. All in all, the element that fits us the least in this elegant and sporty front end are the LED fog lights.

Opel Astra: The sixth generation is seen in these attractive teasers

The side view, as we have mentioned, is a carbon copy of the last Peugeot 308. However, to downplay this fact, it has included the brand’s logo in the center of the alloy wheels. In addition, in contrast to the grille, it has introduced a two-tone ceiling finished in black. Lastly, we must take a look behind. Here it uses Full LED optics very similar to those of the Opel GT X Experimental Concept.

The rest of design elements they are simpler, keeping a high resemblance to the model of the lion’s house. In any case, although we are facing a couple of renderings, everything indicates that the new generation of the Opel Astra will follow the aesthetic steps that Kolesa has captured in these images. Would you like it to be like this? We do, but we will still have to wait a little longer to know the final result.

Source – Kolesa