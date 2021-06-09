What if the new Ford Mondeo looked like these renders? Would you like it?

The mess that Ford has made with the new generation of the Mondeo it is “snub-nosed.” The house with the blue oval has been playing games for a long time, since it has not yet confirmed whether or not it will abandon this market segment. In the US it is clear that it is, but in China and Europe it seems that things are changing. Especially after seeing that Stellantis has released the Citroën C5 X and that the new installment of Volkswagen passat I could follow in their footsteps.

Be that as it may, as the days go by, new ones arrive spy photos confirming its crossover mutation. In addition, we cannot ignore that a few months ago they presented the Chinese EVOS in society. Well, taking into account this turn of events, several designers have started to create their renders. And these three that we bring you seem to recreate the aesthetics that could look the next Ford Mondeo. You like?

The image of the new Ford Mondeo will be very similar to what we already saw in the Chinese EVOS

The one responsible for giving life to these Ford Mondeo renders it has been KDesign. To create them, he has taken the aesthetic code of EVOS as a reference. However, you have decided not to follow your crossover approach. Rather we are facing a classic saloon that, incidentally, does not look like another model of the Yankee firm. Especially if we look at the rear or the absence of plastic protections on the wheel arches or underbody.

In this case, it has opted for coupe-like aesthetic how good commercial results it is giving to the Peugeot 508. To do this, it is committed to a descending roof line more pronounced than the current Mondeo. This can be seen by the inclination of the “C” pillar with respect to the “B” and the integration of the boot lid. The rear optics are very attractive, although by design and interior layout they follow the prevailing trend in the market.

Ford EVOS: The relief of the reviled Mondeo is official “although half”

However, we are convinced that the aesthetics of the new generation Ford Mondeo it will be similar to what you can see in these renders. The degree of accuracy we do not know, but from what we are seeing in the spy photos and the comments made by the firm, we are very close. Now we have nothing left but wait for the first prototype to be presented. It is scheduled for the end of this year, so it is time to arm yourself with patience.

Source – KDesign by Bëhance