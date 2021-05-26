What if the ‘fountain of eternal youth’ is in the dogs?

Adult Dog / Getty Creative

It is possible that dogs, and not human beings, are the first to drink from the mythical “Fountain of Eternal Youth”.

A company founded by a young woman is developing treatments that extend the lifespan of dogs and at the same time make them more active in their later years, with a view to making similar techniques successful in humans.

This is Cellular Longevity, created by Celine Halioua. The woman, now 26, was studying for a doctorate at Oxford University in the economics of gene therapy, leaving in 2019 to work for the Longevity Fund, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm.

“We have evolved together with them [los perros] and they share an environment with us. They also develop age-related diseases over time. If we can do this for dogs, people will want it too, ”Halioua said.

The businesswoman and scientist helped research and invest in more than 20 companies working on aging for longevity, and then presented her own startup idea to Laura Deming, managing partner of the firm. Deming joined the project.

Cellular Longevity, which operates under the Loyal brand, has raised $ 11 million and plans to begin testing in early 2022 with two compounds with potential anti-aging properties, which it did not want to identify in an interview with Bloomberg.

However, Matt Kaeberlein, a professor of pathology at the University of Washington and advisor to Cellular Longevity, hinted that one of these is rapamycin.

Photo: Getty Image.

First substance under investigation

Kaeberlein is also co-director of the Dog Aging Project, a $ 25 million academic research study supported by the US National Institutes of Health. The project examines how genetic and environmental factors affect the aging processes of dogs. As part of this, about 200 middle-aged dogs will receive the compound rapamycin, which is used in people to prevent rejection of organ transplants and some types of cancer.

“Rapamycin appears to delay or reverse aging in virtually all tissues where it has been examined,” Kaeberlein said.

However, in humans it causes severe side effects in organ transplant patients, who have suffered from mouth sores to pseudo-diabetic states.

The expert hopes the compound will cause fewer problems in dogs with the low doses of the pills his team is feeding into peanut butter to feed pets.

He has used rapamycin himself to reduce inflammation and pain in his shoulder. “I am a believer” in that compound, he said, but indicated that his experience does not mean a recommendation to other people.

Fewer calories

On the other hand, canine studies involving calorie restriction have shown that a dog’s life expectancy can be increased by nearly two years, while delaying cancer, degenerative bone disease, and other conditions.

Photo: Getty images.

The expectation shared by scientists is that a combination of therapies would show much more dramatic results. “We could be talking about a 50%, 60% or 70% effect on life expectancy,” says Kaeberlein, although it is very difficult to predict without testing.

Halioua did not want to forecast exactly how long he thinks a dog’s life can be lengthened, but rejected any exaggerated expectations. “We are not going to make dogs live 80 years,” he says.

“We have extended the life expectancy of mice hundreds of times,” he noted. “Nobody cares off the field because he is a mouse. Doing this in an organism that people care about could change a lot in the field of aging. I want to demonstrate an idea. “

As for the prices of Loyal’s products, if they are approved by the relevant authorities, he limited himself to telling Bloomberg they will be “affordable but not very cheap” and will go down over time.

Pharmaceutical companies are reluctant to invest in human clinical trials that span decades, and the US Food and Drug Administration prefers to give the green light to drugs that treat a specific disease or symptom, rather than aging in general. . For that reason, a number of promising anti-aging compounds have not been tested on people in clinical settings.

Deming, the Halioua partner, says the focus on dogs could be the key to helping people adapt to anti-aging technology. “If it works, it changes the whole psychology around drugs in general,” he says. “It could be this important time when these drugs become more common.”

