In the 60s of the last century, James Lovelock developed the Ga Gaia hypothesis ’, a worldview that, anthropologically, is far from new. From the native Australians to Lovelock’s own father, an English farmer, they suspected his existence, although they did not get to express it in writing or provide so much evidence.

According to this Ga Gaia hypothesis ’, the history of life was forged, through‘ Eons ’of existence, with the creation of an immense network of agents of all species, shapes and sizes: each with a specific function.

And the work of all of them, perfectly coordinated, is what has been able to keep the Earth at an adequate temperature and with a concentration of gases and salts crucial for the life we ​​know to continue prospering.

The Earth works as a living entity in its entirety.

But in the book where this hypothesis was published (Gaia, a new vision of life on Earth), Lovelock also dedicated a few paragraphs to a possible end of existence: a voracious biological apocalypse.

An example to understand us

The book narrates the appearance of a phosphate-collecting bacterium. A nutrient necessary for all living things but which, due to its relative scarcity, usually acts as a growth limiting agent in organisms.

After its discovery and subsequent human use, the world changed.

The bacteria in question could enhance the performance of certain crops, such as rice in this example. But when doing the field tests something unexpected happened. The bacteria, instead of colonizing the roots of the rice, made a symbiosis with an algae present in the same water.

This aquatic microorganism, whose further growth was impeded by its inability to capture phosphates, was thus able to proliferate with an exceptional growth rate even for the microbial world.

Each organism had what the other limited, linking their cells in a perfect symbiosis. Symbiosis that, gradually and without any predator so fierce as to avoid it, managed to colonize practically the entire marine and oceanic surface of the Earth.

In this way, life on the planet suffered a mortal wound.

The conjunction of bacteria and algae, growing so enormously, ‘consumed’ enormous amounts of nutrients. And the other species, powerless before the advancing green cloak, perished and rotted.

Such a huge imbalance, where millions of marine and ocean living beings disappear, could only have fatal consequences:

• On the one hand, it is quite possible that the algae, with its exacerbated growth, would absorb large doses of atmospheric CO2, causing an intense glaciation that would make Earth as inhospitable as Mars.

• On the other hand, the putrefaction of all organisms, including the ill-fated ‘symbiote’, may have expelled vast amounts of sulfurous compounds, methane and CO2, making the Earth an acidic planet with extreme temperatures, such as Venus.

Neither scenario could be reversed: Life, which for more than 4 billion years was responsible for maintaining the Earth with its unique characteristics, would no longer have enough power to do it again.

A capacity for destruction too similar to ours

The ‘end’ was not caused by a pathogenic organism, neither for humans nor for any type of life in particular. Nor was it something that directly ended life, destroying it. It was simply something that grew faster, consequently creating an atmosphere and oceans incompatible with life.

Does it ring a bell?

Surely yes. Because humans, as much part of that life as any other terrestrial being, it seems that we are threatening everything in a similar way: although without as much greed as the organism of the example, we also end up with the key points of Gaia, those that make all the system is able to regulate itself, blinded by the desire for perpetual growth and false greater well-being.

Let’s not forget that the main characteristic that defines the planet as a whole alive is that when there is an imbalance, such as a giant volcanic explosion, Gaia detects it and, using specific agents, manages to restore the original conditions.

And humans, without a doubt, are one of those imbalances that Gaia tends to react to. But as the example given by Lovelock shows, your system could also break.

If it continues without control, as until now, we do not know what will happen to Earth. Too many variables, too many unknowns. But we can be sure that our civilization will undergo drastic changes, to say the least.

What if the earth were ‘a body’ like the human?

In an attempt to better understand the possible situation, we propose a metaphor on a smaller and very close scale: our own organism.

The human body, if we get technical, is not a single individual. It is made up of billions of interdependent cells, where each one has a function, and is specialized for it.

Neurons, cardiac cells, the cells present in the cartilage of the ear … all come from a single cell resulting from the union of the nucleus of a sperm with an egg.

Despite each being an individual entity, they cannot live without maintaining balance, homeostasis, and that is why they have a large number of regulatory systems, in order to avoid breaking this stability.

We have a good immune system that defends us from external agents. We use hormones and neurotransmitters to communicate the different parts of the body so that it knows what to do at all times. And, of course, the cells that make us up are monitored so that none go outside the norm.

But we are not perfect, neither biochemically.

A cell may appear which, by chance or incited to do so, begins to divide in an abnormally rapid manner.

Some gene responsible for its division, such as RAS, has mutated or has become out of control, initiating a reproductive frenzy where this new cell line is believed to be independent and does not abide by the body’s regulations.

The body, used to dealing with these kinds of events, responds to these rebel cells by attacking them. Because it is able to recognize tumor cells in much the same way as it would recognize an infectious agent.

Thus begins the battle against the threat.

However, unfortunately, on many occasions the normal system cannot cope with them. The tumor cells ‘manage’ to reproduce so fast that the system saturates and cannot cope.

As the tumor grows, it will need nutrients that allow it to continue expanding. The blood that comes from the blood vessels of the body that inhabits it is no longer enough, it needs to create its own vessels, capable of distributing the blood that it steals from the body.

Thus, they continue to grow, being able to obstruct ducts or crush organs, in addition to removing more and more nutrients from the body.

They also cause the loss of functionality of the tissues where they settle: the lung loses the ability to expand and make the gas exchange, or the kidney stops filtering correctly, increasing blood metabolites above permissive levels with life. In addition, the possible multiple effects derived from a mismatch in hormones are present.

Cancer, if it does not stop, will end ‘the world’ that supports itself.

It does not seem like a very logical move, but this group of uncontrolled cells does not attend to reasons: their only mission is to reproduce at all costs, without thinking about the consequences.

Are we a cancer for the earth?

Everything we have just read is very real in our relationship with Earth: we completely depend on the cycles that take place on it, and yet we continue to devastate without thinking about the consequences.

We do not cease in our efforts to be bigger at the cost of not having a future.

It is, on a global scale, bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.

Tumors can manifest in a wide variety of ways. Its effects can be seen in just weeks, but they can also last for years. Depending on where and how it started, the countdown can be fatally fast.

Moles, for example, are considered tumors and their damage is practically nil. A benign tumor on the face a priori would not jeopardize life, at the most it would limit the reproductive capacity of the individual if it is ugly in excess.

But a benign tumor in the throat can cause pain and blockage so, if not removed, it could even lead to starvation.

Just by moving a few centimeters you can completely change our destiny. Would something similar happen with Humanity?

The consequences of certain tumors can be very complicated. Relationships in the natural world are even more so. And our analytical method of approaching it, separating disciplines that are closely linked, does not make it easier.

The characteristic Gaia framework makes things as fascinating as certain cold-seaweed algae decisive in the levels of phosphorous reaching Central Africa. Similarly, but much more complex, as an adenoma in the pituitary can generate excess hormone production in the adrenal glands of the kidney that end up causing the person to have depression.

However, while we have a relatively extensive knowledge of the human body, of the natural world, in comparison, we know practically nothing.

We understand the consequences of removing a kidney or heart. But we do not know with certainty what will happen if we continue to devastate forests, savannas or coastlines so uncontrollably. In other words, Gaia’s fabrics.

Be that as it may, no prediction indicates good things.

The future that is in store for us may be nothing more than Gaia balancing herself again, controlling that agent who is causing her discomfort right now.

The plundering of fishing banks and desertification of overly stressed agricultural areas will somewhat limit the human population by reducing food.

Is Gaia present here or is she simply cause and effect?

Both premises are probably correct. We have to understand that Gaia, if she exists, is not a conscious being, just as all the mechanisms that maintain the homeostasis of a living animal are not conscious.

Gaia acts according to the joint evolution of all beings has determined to act. Probably because of trials and errors that go back to the first living cell.

The foreseeable lack of food may simply be the most obvious attempt to control us. We can only speculate on its existence, but we know full well that our actions will have (and are having) planetary consequences. Consequences that will undoubtedly affect human beings.

If we continue consuming fossil fuels, the planet will be warming and the oceans, acidifying.

If we continue with such intensive farming and ranching patterns, the fields will lose their strength.

If we continue to humanize habitats that are foreign to us, new deadly viruses will continue to appear.

Gaia is a hypothesis and always will be. Its existence is extremely difficult to prove. We can only imagine it.

But it does not need to exist to realize the importance of our system. After all, it is widely known that organisms that live on Earth are major players in the cycles of the elements.

It would not be surprising, then, that evolution itself has led to mechanisms to eliminate ‘disruptors’.

Our civilization must be careful. Trying to dominate an entire planet with more than 4,000 million years of life behind it will have its consequences.

If our species wants to stay alive, it must stop behaving like a cancer since, if it continues like this, there would only be two possible ways out:

– The first, that we manage to dominate the Earth and, therefore, lead it to its terrible death (and us with it).

– The second is that the Earth, to defend itself against us, put a stop, or even an end, to our history as a species.

If we stop demanding so much of the planet and begin to understand that there are key areas that cannot be hindered, we will most likely save ourselves.

Will this alert coronavirus serve?