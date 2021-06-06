What if She-hulk had to choose between the Avengers and the Hulk?

Like the Hulk and the Avengers, She-Hulk’s alliances have always been divided, however, the latest issue of Immortal Hulk confirms that she is always clear about which team she is from. (Spoilers notice)

What if She-hulk had to choose between her cousin and the Avengers? Which side would you choose? The latest issue of Immortal Hulk published in the USA answers this question.

Ever since Earth’s mightiest heroes took on the Hulk, his cousin Jennifer Walters has had their loyalties conflicted. Although he is apparently with the Avengers, this latest fight tested his loyalty and he had to choose a side.

With the Immortal Hulk series, there has never been a worse time to be the Hulk. After being framed for a gamma explosion in a small town, the government has been after the Hulk. Although they were initially able to capture it, it is difficult to contain the Hulk for long. Everything from the Fantastic Four Thing to the evil U-Foes were sent to try and stop him. However, the U-Foes proved to be the wrong choice to contain the Hulk. With no other option, the government sent the Avengers to New York to stop the green giant.

Now, in Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s Immortal Hulk # 47, released in the US, New York City is evacuated as chaos unfolds.

Although She-Hulk doesn’t dare to fight, Thor and Blade waste no time going on the offensive. Blade attempts to stab the Hulk, prompting the Hulk to launch Blade through New York. When Harpy immobilizes Captain Marvel, She-Hulk tells the Hulk’s wife that she knows words are more difficult for the Hulks, but that they must still try to speak things out. Harpy replies that the words are not difficult, they are too small for the Hulk’s power. Before Jen has a chance to respond, Captain Marvel shoots Harpy and thanks her fellow avenger for distracting her.

One of the biggest elements that make this entire battle so tragic is Jen’s narration throughout it. She-Hulk is in a very delicate moment. Typical depictions of her have established that there is a dividing line separating Jennifer Walters from her She-Hulk character. However, recently, that line has grown thicker and thicker, as evidenced by his limited speech. When Harpy tells Jen that her speech problems are not a defect, but a consequence of her tremendous strength, it becomes clear that something fits for Jen. Having more explanations later removed in the heat of battle only adds to the character’s growing frustration.

Jen sees how her fellow Avengers are willing to do anything to stop her cousin. Which will cause her to be forced to choose a side. It’s clear that both the Avengers and the Gamma Mutants mean a lot to her. But the suffering inflicted on her cousin in the heat of battle is too much for her and she takes the only possible path, to protect her family, even though with it she must betray the Avengers.