What If ?: Producer Shares Plot Details With References To Peggy Carter And Iron Man

Since its launch in the United States and even with its arrival in Latin America, Disney Plus has proven to be a valuable addition to the company’s properties, as it has allowed them to continue developing universes such as Star Wars, with the series The Mandalorian – 90%, and the same Marvel Cinematic Universe, with shows like WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%.

Now, the studio is gearing up to debut two more of its MCU series; on the one hand Loki, which will premiere on June 9, and will follow Thor’s brother on an adventure through time, while in August What If …? featuring a handful of stories with twisted and unexpected twists from some of the most iconic characters in the franchise. Although much was unknown about the plot of this second series and although much remains to be discovered, recently, the producer revealed some interesting details (via ComicBook.com).

And it is that from the beginning it was known that as in the Marvel Comics comic series, What If …? It would put a twist on many of the MCU’s characters and stories, from Peggy Carter taking the super soldier serum, to T’Challa becoming Star-Lord. In the summer issue of Disney’s D23 magazine (via ComicBook.com), Brad Winderbaum, the show’s producer, showed excitement for the series and revealed more about the plot.

As you can imagine, there are so many great moments in the movies to choose from. Very quickly, you start to go crazy. And you wonder, ‘What if Peggy Carter went into that capsule instead of Steve Rogers and became a super soldier? What would have happened in WWII? So you start thinking about what else was going on in that movie. Red Skull would still be there, of course, and the Tesseract would still be a problem.

Likewise, Winderbaum explained that logically if you talk about Peggy Carter, you have to talk about Steve Rogers and what would have happened if Peggy were the one with superpowers and Steve had been thin. In this way, the producer talked about how the plot of this new program was devised.

You start putting the pieces together and it leads to another discovery: If Steve Rogers stayed slim, would he still be a part of history? Would he and Peggy still fall in love? Probably. What if Howard Stark built them an Iron Man suit and the Tesseract was the driving force behind it? When we looked at those initial ideas, we picked a few that took on a life of their own, where it was more than ‘Wouldn’t it be great if …?’ It was.

During Disney’s Investor Day 2019, the president and producer of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, spoke about what this new and long-awaited animated series would be and made it clear that What If…? it was the beginning of a new stage for the MCU.

Also, the creator of the series, AC Bradley, later clarified that What If…? He wouldn’t dedicate a single episode to every movie in the MCU canon, but his goal was, to the extent possible, to address the stories of most of the characters from the 23 tapes, so several will appear in each episode.

Many MCU stars lent their voices to the project, including Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan , Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and Jeffrey Wright will be the Watcher, who narrates the series.

