What If … producer recounts how they came up with the idea for the series

Just three months separate us from the premiere of the animated series “What If …?”. Fans are eager to know what alternate stories will be drawn for this story. It is still too early to reveal too many details, but if they are advancing information about how the creative process of animation was.

In the summer issue of Disney’s D23 magazine, obtained by The Direct, Brad Winderbaum, the executive producer of the animated series and who has previously worked on other Marvel Studios films such as “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Ant-Man,” shared that the series was one of the first approved for Disney +.

As he explains, from Marvel Studios they received with open arms the possibility that Disney + opened to them as a platform to tell more stories beyond the cinema. This door that was opened to them strengthened their creative vein:

I’ve been primarily a producer of live-action movies, but about three years ago, when Disney + was a glimmer in the studio’s eyes, Kevin told us we might get a chance to do shows for the service. And that, obviously, was very exciting for all the Marvel producers. It really got our creativity flowing.

The producer explains that it was he who proposed to Kevin Feige to make this animated series, and upon hearing the proposal, the president of Marvel Studios approved the idea:

I thought, ‘We can rewatch some of the most iconic scenes we’ve done in the movies, reimagine them, and see how events could play out differently if a different domino is knocked over.’ When I got to my driveway, I started writing Kevin about what an animated series should look like and why it was so exciting. His response was: ‘Okay. Let’s talk about it tomorrow. ‘ And the rest is history. Kevin instantly got the idea and saw how cool it could be.

Winderbaum also contacted storyboard artist Bryan Andrews for ideas:

We threw in some ideas and created an animatic, which almost became an initial proposal for the series. And then Kevin and I showed it to the folks at Disney +, where it was received very positively.

The animated series’ 10-episode first season will premiere on Disney + this August.

Via information | Disney’s D23 Magazine | The Direct