According to FIFA regulations, Paul Pogba would have the opportunity to get rid of his contract with Manchester United this summer, said The Team.

Paul Pogba will he be free to move next summer? This will be the case if we rely on Article 17 of the FIFA transfer regulations which authorizes unilateral breaches of contract at the end of the protected period of the contract, namely the first three seasons. In other words, a player can withdraw from his engagement with his club three years after the signing of his contract (if he has not signed others since), if the lease in question was signed before her 28 years.

Pogba fully enters this case. The Frenchman returned to Manchester United in 2016, and his current contract runs until 2021. He can therefore terminate him, with a certain sum of money to pay his club. According to L’Equipe, this takes into account the number of years of contract remaining and the costs incurred by his club. For the world champion, it would be estimated between 50 and 60 million euros.

At this price, any club can therefore afford Pogba, if it agrees with the player. The principle is the same as for the release clauses in Spain. And that could allow Real Madrid, for example, to afford the French midfielder, ardently coveted by Zinedine Zidane. Last summer, Man Utd claimed at least 100 million euros for his player. The price may have dropped by half…

