What If …? More from the first episode and consider Spider-Man: Far From Home

East August, premieres in the Disney + streaming platform which will be the fourth series of Marvel Studios, the series “What If …?”. Unlike the previous ones, this series arrives in animated format. In addition, although it is located in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is really about stories in parallel timelines. We are facing an animated series that is going to tell us UCM side stories in which certain events unfolded differently. Thus, we will review all the UCM movies, but there will be slight differences that make the protagonists face other events.

Although it is confirmed that the series will arrive in August, they have not yet given a specific date. Marvel has not yet officially started the promotional campaign for the series, as efforts are currently being put on “Loki”, which will premiere on June 9. However, this summer’s issue of Disney’s D23 magazine offers us some additional details on animation.

Disney has once again confirmed that that episode that we already know we are going to have focused on Peggy Carter as the super soldier, as what is already called Captain Britain, will be the premise of the first episode of “What If …?”. In this chapter, Peggy will be accompanied by Steve Rogers who is in armor.

The producer of Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, advances inside the magazine how he and the team “[se] they went crazy ”with the possibilities that certain moments in the films would unfold differently. Thus, they began to raise a multitude of possibilities, giving rise to what we will see in the chapter:

As you can imagine, there are many great moments in movies to choose from. Quickly, you start to be a geek. And you wonder, ‘What if Peggy Carter got into that pod instead of Steve Rogers and became a super soldier? What would have happened in World War II? ‘ Then you start thinking about what else was going on in that movie. Red Skull would still be around, of course, and the Tesseract would still be a problem. “

Winderbaum also revealed other details about the Iron Man suit that we’ve seen in the trailers. A suit that is actually worn by a wimp Steve Rogers who has not undergone the supersoldier experiment. In this version, the armor is built by Howard Stark and the Tesseract is his power source:

You start to piece it all together and that leads to another discovery: ‘If Steve Rogers were still skinny, he would still be a part of history. He and Peggy would continue to fall in love, probably. What if Howard Stark built them an Iron Man suit and the Tesseract was the driving force behind it? ‘ When we looked at those early ideas, we chose the ones that took on a life of their own, where it was about more than “Wouldn’t it be great if…? It was.

In addition, of all this, the magazine also says that as part of the UCM and covering until the last release in theaters, the animated series will also cover and Will “take” material from “Spider-Man: Far From Home”. That is to say, all the premieres that include up to Phase 3 of the UCM are contemplated.

Remember that they confirmed in the past that the animated series will cover the 23 films of the MCU but will not dedicate an episode per film. There will be chapters covering events from more than one Marvel Studios movie.

