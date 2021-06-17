What if MLB bans pitching sunscreen?

The sunscreen beach days make great sense to all of us, but to pitchers MLB It is a daily treatment against the sun of the stadiums, although some have wanted to paint themselves wiser than the beads to use this cream to “fix the balls”, a substance that like others today put the league against the wall by the tricks that players have adapted over the years.

The MLB sent a memorandum to the 30 organizations of Big leagues, publicizing a new banned substances policy for possible “Sticky substances” that pitchers have used to improve their pitching rotation, among which is the dual use of the sunscreen for pitchers to “spread the balls”, assuming that any pitcher caught using these substances would be suspended for 10 or more games in cases of recidivism.

Having already this new situation against pitchers, the MLB They are between a rock and a hard place, since as is well known of the double use of sunscreen, of, Big leagues Deciding to block other substances, including sunscreen, this could be a reverse reversal against league on sunny game days.

The calls “Sticky substances” popularized by launchers MLB, Among the most famous are pine resin, as well as a glue called Spider Tack, and the aforementioned sunscreen with tar, the latter being an essential substance for pitchers, beyond its inappropriate double use.

According to the former pitcher of MLB, Rick Sutcliffe, who pitched 18 years in Big leagues, being selected to the all-star game three times, rookie of the year and 1984 Cy Young winner; Currently serving as an analyst for the Fox Sports network, he showed a scar from years of not using sunscreen during his active years.

In a call to MLB and the Players Union of the league, he showed a photograph on his Twitter social network account of a horrible scar that is currently unhealed, in addition to keeping his arm with burns around the elbow.

Hey @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS this is what Pitching without Sunscreen looks like! Multiple surgery’s stitch’s pic.twitter.com/E31nRCy45i – Rick Sutcliffe (@ Sut_40) June 16, 2021

Having the MLB In this situation, there is increasing disagreement between parties with the use of “Sticky substances”, even having batters who prefer to see the pitchers throw like this, since this can provide the balls, although a majority of them undoubtedly disagree completely due to the clear dominance of the monticulistas.