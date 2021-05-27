What if …? Marvel Studios will feature more seasons

Actor Jeffrey Wright has hinted that his character, the Watcher, will interfere in the MCU Multiverse in Marvel’s What If ..? and that there will be more than one season

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding at a remarkable rate on the Disney + streaming service, and will continue to do so by embracing the Multiverse. The series What if…? will explore the various alternate timelines of the MCU, in which events unfolded slightly differently, with stories in which Peggy Carter became a super soldier and the Winter Soldier battles a zombie Captain America.

But, while viewers expect these to all be standalone stories, it is gradually becoming clear that there is indeed some kind of general narrative that goes for the entire series. What if…? The poster has featured the Guardians of the Multiverse, suggesting that the stars of the individual episodes will join in at the end. Now, more details are emerging thanks to the summer 2021 issue of Disney’s D23 magazine, which has even confirmed that the series will somehow tie into the Spider-Man movies.

The Direct has also reported some intriguing details about The Watcher, who will be played by Jeffrey Wright. The character is taken directly from the comics, where he is an almost omnipotent being who is in charge of observing all of humanity. According to Wright, in the MCU Multiverse, the Watcher will become much more active. “In the comics, he’s an observer, and something else,” observes Wright. “Here in the first season, he starts out as an observer, but gradually he is forced by what he sees to do something else.”

Interestingly, Wright is not entirely accurate in his claim that the Watcher is traditionally just an observer in the comics. Although Uatu is a member of a race that is accused of being merely observant, he has a tendency to meddle, something that has gotten him into trouble with the rest of his people at times. Uatu is best known for his various interactions with the Fantastic Four, whom he has subtly assisted on many occasions; in fact, the Watcher was actually the one who saved Earth from the threat of Galactus, when he incited the Fantastic Four to search for the Ultimate Nullifier to ward off the Eater of Worlds.

The Guardians of the Multiverse, alternate team of the MCU, would premiere in What If…?

But Wright’s words, combined with the poster hinting at the creation of the Guardians of the Multiverse, raise the possibility that this version of the Watcher is more involved than ever. It is possible that Marvel has modified an idea of ​​another team of superheroes called Exiles, interdimensional adventurers who protect the Multiverse, and that in the MCU, this group will be formed by The Watcher. Hence the general story of What If ..? Marvel’s would be the Watcher as a mere observer, observing different versions of Earth, increasingly committed to humanity, until he sees a world in which everything goes terribly wrong and assembles a team of champions to fix things.

