‘What If …?’ It already has a premiere month on Disney Plus

Although it does not have as many reflectors on top as other series of Marvel, What If…? It is one of the most important releases of Disney Plus for the second half of the year. Those led by Mickey, via IGN, confirmed that What If…? It will be released on that platform during August. At the moment, yes, they have not revealed the specific day, although it will surely not take long to announce the missing information.

Marvel Studios had already anticipated that What If …? would arrive in the summer of 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic generated important changes in its premiere schedule. Not just on Disney Plus, but on the big screen too. For example, Black widow It was scheduled for March 17 of the previous year, but the health situation caused an infinity of delays until reaching its most recent date: July 9, 2021. In addition, it will have a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney Plus.

Unlike WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose stories are embedded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, What If…? not part of the canon. It is perhaps for this reason that its postponement did not generate so much concern in the higher ranks of Marvel. So, What If…? It will premiere shortly after Loki (June 9) and before Hawkeye (late 2021, apparently).

Why What If…? does not belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? So far we know that we will tell multiple non-canonical stories based on assumptions. That is, events that did not take place in the movies and the subsequent consequences. For example, what if the Avengers had never met? What if Peggy Carter was a superhero because Steve Rogers turned into a zombie? The narrative possibilities are obviously quite wide.

It is confirmed that various actors from the films will return in What If…? to lend their voices: Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), who unfortunately passed away in August 2020.

